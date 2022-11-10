Whether you want to pick a team that will give you loads of cash to spend on the best players, a nice team to pick for a real long-haul challenge, or a club that’s been down on its luck in recent years but has potential, FM 23 has hundreds to choose from. Fortunately, we’re here to trim the fat and let you know the best teams to manage in the game.

Picking what team to take charge of in Football Manager 2023 is one of the most difficult decisions you can make in gaming. There are plenty of factors worth knowing about each club in the game that can make your management career as easy or hard as you want it to be.

We’ve sifted through the teams in the game to figure out which ones offer the best potential, have the best budget, and more. No matter what kind of team you’re looking to manage in the game, read on for our list of the best teams to manage in FM 23.

Best teams to manage in FM 23 - Sporting Lisbon

Take Sporting Lisbon to Champions League winning heights with this project. Known for developing incredible talent such as Bruno Fernandes, Rui Patrício, and CR7 himself, can you unearth the next world star of football? With young talent already at your disposal including Pedro Porro, Marcus Edwards, and Gonçalo Inácio, you just might.

Best teams to manage in FM 23 - Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund, a great young player in Football Manager 2023. Oliver Hardt / Stringer / Getty

With Jude Bellingham and other wonderkids such as Youssoufa Moukoko, Borussia Dortmund has some talent on its books. The hipster-classic club is a fine choice to manage and its focus on signing potential and playing attacking football is exciting. Plus, it’s about time someone won the Bundesliga apart from Bayern Munich.

Best teams to manage in FM 23 - Argentinos Juniors

How about heading to Argentina for a management gig? Argentinos Juniors have some limited history of winning titles, including the Copa Libertadores, but that was back in 1985 and happened just the once. The club hasn’t won a major trophy since 2010 and it’s up to you to change that.

Best teams to manage in FM 23 - Sunderland

Sunderland is considered as something of a sleeping giant in football. Many a manager has come and gone from the club after difficult spells that don’t quite match fan ambition. The aim is to wake up the giant and take Sunderland to the top. There’s potential here.

Best teams to manage in FM 23 - Wrexham AFC

Rob McElhinney in Welcome to Wrexham FX/Disney Plus

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that National League outfit Wrexham AFC was bought out by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Now it’s your turn to take over as manager and take them out of the non-league and into the football league. You should have a good budget for teams at this level so Wrexham will be a fun project.

Best teams to manage in FM 23 - Newcastle United

Owing to the club’s controversial buyout, picking Newcastle United should ensure you have a big budget to play with so you can sign some stars. It also means that you’re not choosing a ready-made club. Despite Newcastle’s recent rise up the table, it might prove tricky to emulate that form and to go on and win the Premier League. A small, but fun challenge.

Best teams to manage in FM 23 - Woking FC

While you don’t have much of a budget to spend at Woking FC, you can live out your Inbetweeners dream and match Jay’s impressive stat of completing the game by taking Woking from the National League to the Champions League in six seasons. That kind of stuff doesn’t go unnoticed and you may find yourself with a role in the England setup.

