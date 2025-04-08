Naturally, such a major milestone has had fans clamouring for news of a remake, rumours of which have been circling for years.

Hopes for the remake recently took off when Square Enix set up a website full of new merchandise to celebrate the anniversary.

But fans' expectations really went into overdrive when a post appeared across Square Enix social media channels, appearing to tease the game.

The post features an image with a black background and the message "My memories will be part of the sky…", an iconic line from the game's ending.

The caption reads "If you know, you know," clearly targeting devoted fans of the game.

Naturally, those same fans had some very measured and calm responses to the news that one of their favourite games may be getting a long-awaited remake.

"Don't toy with us like this please," reads a reply from @gremplin to the post on Twitter.

User @kuzvo_xd wrote "Please announce it Square I'm begging on my hands and knees," accompanied by a GIF of Vivi Ornitier falling over a bunch of times.

In fact, anticipation for a remake of Final Fantasy 9 has been so high, that many fans were faked out during the recent Nintendo Direct.

During the reveal trailer for the upcoming Bravely Default remake, many watching wrongly identified Bravely Default's Agnes as Garnet from Final Fantasy 9.

After first releasing in 2000 for the PlayStation, the game has gone on to be ported to PC, Xbox, Switch and mobile, eventually selling 8.9 million copies worldwide.

If a remake truly is in the works, it would join the ranks of Final Fantasy 1-4, and of course, Final Fantasy 7, to have received remakes.

While its 25th anniversary marks the ideal time for a remake, it's perhaps surprising that 9 is set to receive one before more popular entries in the series such as 8 and 10.

That being said, we are never one to turn down a good RPG, and between this and the likes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, 2025 is turning out to be a bumper year for them.

