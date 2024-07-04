Dawntrail quests: Full list of FFXIV DLC's main scenario quests
The long trail to complete Dawntrail begins here.
The latest Final Fantasy 14 expansion – Dawntrail – is here and it brings with it a load of new quests to complete.
How many quests are in FFXIV Dawntrail? We’ve got the answer you seek below.
Dawntrail gives players plenty of new story missions to play through. There are so many, in fact, that you’ll be spending quite some time trying to complete all of them.
On top of all those shiny new story quests, FF14 Dawntrail is fit to burst with new jobs, locations, dungeons, raids, cosmetic items and more.
We’re here to focus on the quests, though. Look out below for the full list of FFXIV Dawntrail quests and to find out how many are in the DLC.
More like this
How many quests are in FFXIV Dawntrail?
There are 100 main quests in Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail. Completing the lot of them will keep you going for quite a while, for sure.
Dawntrail’s quests are split into different level categories, with 20 for Levels 90-91, 17 in Levels 92-93, 21 in Levels 94-95, 17 in Levels 96-97, 18 in Levels 98-99 and (finally) 7 Level 100 quests.
You’ll find the full list of FFXIV Dawntrail quests below. Be warned, though, as story spoilers follow. Look away now if you don’t want anything spoiled, even in a minor way!
Full list of FFXIV Dawntrail quests
Here is the full list of FFXIV Dawntrail quests (split into Level sections and quest chains):
Levels 90-91 quests:
Main Quest Chain:
- A New World to Explore
- The Nation of Tuliyollal
- A City of Stairs
- A Saga in Stone
- The Rite of Succession
Kozama’uka Quest Chain:
- To Kozama’uka
- A Festive People
- The Feat of Reeds
- A Well-Mannered Shipwright
- The Lifting of Wings
- Knowing the Hanuhanu
Urqopacha Quest Chain:
- To Urqopacha
- Traders of Happiness
- The Feat of Gold
- Mablu’s Dream
- A Premium Deal
- Wuk Lamat in the Saddle
- Knowing the Pelupelu
Main Quest Chain:
- The Success of Others
- For All Turali
Levels 92-93 quests
- A Leaking Workpot
- Lending a Helphand
- The Feat of Pots
- A Father First
- The Shape of Peace
- Lost Promise
- A Brother’s Duty
- Feeding the River
- Sibling Rescue
- History’s Keepers
- The Feat of Proof
- The High Luminary
- An Echo of Madness
- Pointing the Way
- The Skyruin
- The Feat of Ice
- The Promise of Peace
Levels 94-95 quests
- The Leap to Yak T’el
- Village of the Hunt
- A History of Violence
- The Feat of Repast
- A Father’s Grief
- Taking a Stand
- Into the Traverse
- City of Silence
- Blessed Siblings
- Scale of Trust
- Mamook Speaks
- The Feat of the Brotherhood
- Road to the Golden City
- Dawn of a New Tomorrow
- Ever Greater, Ever Brighter
- The Long Road to Xak Tural
- Saddled Up
- Braced for Trouble
- Blowing Smoke
- Law of the Land
- On Track
Levels 96-97 quests
- One with Nature
- And the Land Would Tremble
- No Time for Tears
- Pick up the Pieces
- Together as One
- In Yyasulani’s Shadow
- Putting Plans into Locomotion
- A Hot Commodity
- All Aboard
- The Land of Levin
- A Royal Welcome
- A Day in the Life
- On the Cloud
- Gone and Forgotten
- Embracing Oblivion
- Solution Nine
- The Queen’s Tour
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Levels 98-99 quests
- Her People, Her Family
- Scales of the Blue
- Gives You Teeth
- Little Footfalls
- Drowned Vestiges
- Memories of a Knight
- At a Crossroads
- The Protector and the Destroyer
- A Comforting Hand
- Unto the Summit
- The Resilient Son
- A New Family
- In Pursuit of Sphene
- Through the Gate of Gold
- Those Who Live Forever
- In Serenity and Sorrow
- The Land of Dreams
- A Knight of Alexandria
Level 100 quests
- The Sanctuary of the Strong
- The Taste of Family
- Leafing Through the Past
- An Explorer’s Delight
- In Search of Discovery
- A Journey Never-Ending
- Dawntrail
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.