Dawntrail gives players plenty of new story missions to play through. There are so many, in fact, that you’ll be spending quite some time trying to complete all of them.

On top of all those shiny new story quests, FF14 Dawntrail is fit to burst with new jobs, locations, dungeons, raids, cosmetic items and more.

We’re here to focus on the quests, though. Look out below for the full list of FFXIV Dawntrail quests and to find out how many are in the DLC.

How many quests are in FFXIV Dawntrail?

Final Fantasy XIV. Square Enix

There are 100 main quests in Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail. Completing the lot of them will keep you going for quite a while, for sure.

Dawntrail’s quests are split into different level categories, with 20 for Levels 90-91, 17 in Levels 92-93, 21 in Levels 94-95, 17 in Levels 96-97, 18 in Levels 98-99 and (finally) 7 Level 100 quests.

You’ll find the full list of FFXIV Dawntrail quests below. Be warned, though, as story spoilers follow. Look away now if you don’t want anything spoiled, even in a minor way!

Full list of FFXIV Dawntrail quests

Here is the full list of FFXIV Dawntrail quests (split into Level sections and quest chains):

Levels 90-91 quests:

Main Quest Chain:

A New World to Explore

The Nation of Tuliyollal

A City of Stairs

A Saga in Stone

The Rite of Succession

Kozama’uka Quest Chain:

To Kozama’uka

A Festive People

The Feat of Reeds

A Well-Mannered Shipwright

The Lifting of Wings

Knowing the Hanuhanu

Urqopacha Quest Chain:

To Urqopacha

Traders of Happiness

The Feat of Gold

Mablu’s Dream

A Premium Deal

Wuk Lamat in the Saddle

Knowing the Pelupelu

Main Quest Chain:

The Success of Others

For All Turali

Levels 92-93 quests

A Leaking Workpot

Lending a Helphand

The Feat of Pots

A Father First

The Shape of Peace

Lost Promise

A Brother’s Duty

Feeding the River

Sibling Rescue

History’s Keepers

The Feat of Proof

The High Luminary

An Echo of Madness

Pointing the Way

The Skyruin

The Feat of Ice

The Promise of Peace

Levels 94-95 quests

The Leap to Yak T’el

Village of the Hunt

A History of Violence

The Feat of Repast

A Father’s Grief

Taking a Stand

Into the Traverse

City of Silence

Blessed Siblings

Scale of Trust

Mamook Speaks

The Feat of the Brotherhood

Road to the Golden City

Dawn of a New Tomorrow

Ever Greater, Ever Brighter

The Long Road to Xak Tural

Saddled Up

Braced for Trouble

Blowing Smoke

Law of the Land

On Track

Levels 96-97 quests

One with Nature

And the Land Would Tremble

No Time for Tears

Pick up the Pieces

Together as One

In Yyasulani’s Shadow

Putting Plans into Locomotion

A Hot Commodity

All Aboard

The Land of Levin

A Royal Welcome

A Day in the Life

On the Cloud

Gone and Forgotten

Embracing Oblivion

Solution Nine

The Queen’s Tour

Levels 98-99 quests

Her People, Her Family

Scales of the Blue

Gives You Teeth

Little Footfalls

Drowned Vestiges

Memories of a Knight

At a Crossroads

The Protector and the Destroyer

A Comforting Hand

Unto the Summit

The Resilient Son

A New Family

In Pursuit of Sphene

Through the Gate of Gold

Those Who Live Forever

In Serenity and Sorrow

The Land of Dreams

A Knight of Alexandria

Level 100 quests

The Sanctuary of the Strong

The Taste of Family

Leafing Through the Past

An Explorer’s Delight

In Search of Discovery

A Journey Never-Ending

Dawntrail

