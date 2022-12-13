FF7 Crisis Core Reunion trophy guide: Full list of trophies & achievements
Find out which achievements to work towards as we reenter the world of Final Fantasy VII.
There are plenty of joys in playing a remastered version of one of your favourite games. There's seeing the characters and locations you know and love with a fresh lick of paint, more lifelike. There's also enjoying the new challenges available via trophies, taking you to places you may never have been on your first run.
The newly-remade Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core Reunion is no exception with this regard. There are so many trophies in this remaster that there's a huge chance you'll miss a few. This is especially the case if you run through it using your muscle memory of 2006's PSP game.
So, keep reading because we're going to share every trophy in the game in this article - along with it's status (gold, silver, or bronze). Happy trophy hunting!
Full list of FF7 Crisis Core Reunion trophies & achievements
- My Living Legacy (Platinum) - Unlocked all trophies.
- Mission Completionist (Gold) - Completed 100 per cent of all missions.
- Divine Rule Broken (Gold) - Defeated Minerva.
- SOLDIER of Legend (Gold) - Cleared the game in Hard Mode.
- Thanks to You, Zack (Silver) - Cleared Chapter 10.
- Overpowered (Silver) - Dealt 99,999 damage to an enemy.
- DMW Master (Silver) - Achieved 100 per cent progress for all DMW.
- Genji Equipment (Silver) - Collected all Genji equipment.
- Midgar Full of Flowers (Silver) - Constructed every flower wagon type.
- Embrace Your Dreams (Bronze) - Cleared the Prologue.
- He Wouldn’t Betray Us (Bronze) - Cleared Chapter 1.
- We’re Not Monsters (Bronze) - Cleared Chapter 2.
- Angels Dream of One Thing (Bronze) - Cleared Chapter 3.
- Where Did Everybody Go? (Bronze) - Cleared Chapter 4.
- Protect Your SOLDIER Honor (Bronze) - Cleared Chapter 5.
- Did Genesis Really Die? (Bronze) - Cleared Chapter 6.
- I May Abandon Shinra (Bronze) - Cleared Chapter 7.
- I’ll Come Visit (Bronze) - Cleared Chapter 8.
- We’ll All Be Heroes (Bronze) - Cleared Chapter 9.
- Come and Get It (Bronze) - Won a battle for the first time.
- Prove Your Honor to Me (Bronze) - Performed a limit break for the first time.
- Got Materia Fusion Down (Bronze) - Performed materia fusion for the first time.
- Limit Break Collector (Bronze) - Obtained all DMW images.
- Missions Completed: 25% (Bronze) - Completed 25 per cent of all missions.
- Missions Completed: 50% (Bronze) - Completed 50 per cent of all missions.
- Missions Completed: 75% (Bronze) - Completed 75 per cent of all missions.
- Shop Completionist (Bronze) - Unlocked all shops.
- Mail Completionist (Bronze) - Received all mail from all senders.
- Hero of the Wutai War? (Bronze) - Received highest evaluation from Lazard for Assault on Fort Tamblin.
- Fan Club Aficionado (Bronze) - Joined every fan club.
- Master Mako Stone Miner (Bronze) - Prevented the Materia Room from being shut down.
- Banora Treasures (Bronze) - Collected all items and arrived at Angeal’s house before the Banora airstrike.
- Everyone’s Hero (Bronze) - Saved everyone calling for help during the assault on the Shinra Building in Chapter 3.
- First-Rate SOLDIER (Bronze) - Defeated all virtual data in the Training Room.
- Precise Restoration (Bronze) - Achieved 100 per cent recovery with the Mako Recovery Unit.
- Of Significant Worth (Bronze) - Judged by Hojo to be a “SOLDIER member of significant worth” in the Fusion Chamber.
- Cell Raider (Bronze) - Checked all cells on the 67th floor of the Shinra Building.
- Wutai’s Nemesis (Bronze) - Caught all the Wutai spies that had infiltrated Midgar.
- Fan Club Savior (Bronze) - Helped every fan club continue their activities.
- Seven Wonders Expert (Bronze) - Learned about all of Nibelheim’s Seven Wonders.
- Cage Opener (Bronze) - Opened the path to the Cage of Binding.
- Slicin’ SOLDIER (Bronze) - Cut down every incoming shell.
- Master Blender (Bronze) - Blended a perfume with the perfect amount of oil.
- Bingo! (Bronze) - Guessed the exact number in the number-guessing game.
- Godlike (Bronze) - Rated to have “godlike speed” in collecting materia.
- Shinra’s Squats Champion (Bronze) - Achieved victory against the SOLDIER 2nd Class in the physical fitness test.
- Master Infiltrator (Bronze) - Infiltrated the mako excavation facility without being discovered once.
- Immovable Object (Bronze) - Defeated all enemies in Defense of the Junon Perimeter.
- Zack the Sniper (Bronze) - Did not allow a single gun bull head to escape while sniping.
- Waterfall Chaser (Bronze) - Collected ten chests coming down the waterfall in the hills of Gongaga.
- Good Match for Aerith - (Bronze) Told by Bruno that you and Aerith “make a good couple.”
