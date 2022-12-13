There are plenty of joys in playing a remastered version of one of your favourite games. There's seeing the characters and locations you know and love with a fresh lick of paint, more lifelike. There's also enjoying the new challenges available via trophies, taking you to places you may never have been on your first run.

The newly-remade Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core Reunion is no exception with this regard. There are so many trophies in this remaster that there's a huge chance you'll miss a few. This is especially the case if you run through it using your muscle memory of 2006's PSP game.