‘Tis the season to be spooky, and EA Sports is getting in on the frightful festivities with FC 26 Ultimate Scream and we’ve got the release date and what to expect explained!

Ultimate Scream has been a yearly fixture since FIFA 17 and has persisted through to the EA FC era.

But as for FC 26 Ultimate Scream Team, read on to find out all you need to know!

The FC 26 Ultimate Scream release date is 6PM BST Friday 24th October 2025.

This was confirmed by EA in a post on X (Formerly Twitter).

The event will last for two weeks, with Ultimate Scream Team One becoming available from 24th October to 31st October, and Team Two becoming available from 31st October to 7th November.

Team One will remain available throughout the second week.

FC 26 Ultimate Scream: What to expect

Over on X (formerly Twitter), @FC26News_ revealed ahead of the Ultimate Scream launch what players we can expect.

For a full list of the players, check them out below!

Vini Jr | ST | 90 | Brazil

Joshua Kimmich | RB | 89 | Germany

Debinha | RW | 89 |Brazil

Javier Mascherano | CDM | 89 | Argentina

Antonio Di Natale | LW | 89 | Italy

Sakina Karchaoui | LB | 88 | France

Jorge Campos | GK | 88 | Mexico

Marek Hamsik | CM | 88 | Slovakia

Bryan Mbeumo | ST | 87 | Cameroon

Peter Crouch | CAM | 87 | England

Nathan Tella | CAM | 86 | Nigeria

Rafael Leão | ST | 86 | Portugal

Thomas Muller | ST | 86 | Germany

Juan David Cabal | CB | 85 | Germany

Pablo Fornals | CM | 85 | Spain

Alex Berenguer | CAM | 85 | Spain

Madison Haley | RW | 85 | USA

Desire Doue | CB | 85 | Ireland

Danny Da Costa | RB | 84 | Germany

As for how Ultimate Scream works, these players will receive time-limited boosted stats via Halloween-themed upgrades, and they can be unlocked either by booster packs or by way of Squad Building Challenges or special objectives.

