Halo and Mountain Dew, Call of Duty and Monster – it’s a carbonated symbiotic relationship as old as time, and this time, it’s an FC 26 Pepsi promo, and we’ve got all the rewards with how to get them before the end date explained!

You’ll definitely want to grab all the rewards you can get, as monetisation is rife in FC 26, as noted in our review.

Rewards could help you net some top players, such as the best FC 26 wonderkids, who can help bring your team to success as the season goes on.

And with said rewards, as the promo trailer tells us, all players can lift the ultimate silverware, not just David Beckham.

But as for the FC 26 Pepsi promo rewards and when and how to get them, read on!

When does FC 26 Pepsi promo start and end?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a PSG shirt in FC 26. EA Sports

The FC 26 Pepsi Promo started 16th October 2025 and will end 29th December 2025.

That gives us a little over two months to collect some of the ultimate silverware for ourselves.

Though the promo ends on the 28th of December, it’s unclear when Pepsi with codes will be available in shops. It will likely be harder to come by as we approach the last day, so if you’re keen to get some promos, it’s probably safer to do it sooner, lest you miss out on all the fun!

All FC 26 Pepsi promo rewards

Not too shabby! PepsiCo, EA

The official Pepsi Promo FAQ page lists the rewards as follows:

Pack 1: Includes 1 Rare Gold Player Pick (Pick 1 of 3), rated 80 or higher. All items untradeable.

Pack 2: Includes 1 Stadium Theme, 1 Tifo, 1 Background Tifo, and 1 Badge. Also, 1 Consumable SP Item that grants 1,000 Season Points towards the active seasonal ladder when redeemed. All items untradeable.

It also states that “Each participant can redeem a maximum of x2 unique codes from promotional Pepsi products and to receive x2 Pepsi in-game rewards packs per EA Account.”

How to get FC 26 Pepsi promo awards

Any drink with the FC 26 branding will do. PepsiCo, EA

To get FC 26 Pepsi promo awards, you need to purchase cans or bottles of Pepsi that have EA Sports FC 26 branding and say ‘CLAIM YOUR REWARD’ on them.

When you have purchased it, the code will be found either on the inside label if it is a bottle, or under the pull ring if it is a can.

When you have got your code, you need to head to the Pepsi Promo page, make a Pepsi account, link it to your EA account and finally enter the unique code.

After this, the rewards should appear in your account!

