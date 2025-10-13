With the game having now been out for a few weeks, when are FC 26 pre-season rewards released, and how can you claim them?

FC 26 pre-season rewards: How and when to get them

FC 26 pre-season rewards will be released on 14th October 2025.

It isn't confirmed exactly what time these rewards will become available, but you can expect it to be around 6pm BST, which is roughly when updates to FC 26 tend to take place.

Once the rewards are added to the game, you don't have to do anything in particular to claim them – simply wait for them to appear in your account, and potentially refresh Ultimate Team a few times if you don't see them straight away.

Even if rewards are added to the game at this time, they may not appear on your account immediately, as it can take a while for the in-game servers to refresh, so it's worth bearing in mind that you may have to have a bit of patience.

All FC 26 pre-season rewards

The FC 26 pre-season rewards may not be anything amazing in the grand scheme of things, but are a very nice boost to your early-game squad building, especially if you need some fodder for SBCs.

Here is a full list of FC 26 pre-season rewards:

84+ 5x Players Pack – Unlocked by reaching Level 40 in the Season 10 Ladder in FC 25

– Unlocked by reaching Level 40 in the Season 10 Ladder in FC 25 82+ 5x Players Pack – Unlocked by completing the Pre-Season Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective in FC 25

– Unlocked by completing the Pre-Season Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective in FC 25 80+ 10x Players Pack – Unlocked by completing The Club is Yours I in FC 25

Unlocked by completing The Club is Yours I in FC 25 Hero Loan Player Picl – Unlocked by completing The Club is Yours I in FC 25

Unlocked by completing The Club is Yours I in FC 25 81+ 7x Players Pack – Unlocked by completing the Road to FC 26 Evolution in FC 25

Unlocked by completing the Road to FC 26 Evolution in FC 25 80+ 10x Players Pack – Unlocked by completing The Clubs is Yours II in FC 25

Unlocked by completing The Clubs is Yours II in FC 25 CM Box-To-Box++ Evolution – Unlocked by completing The Club is Yours II in FC 25

Unlocked by completing The Club is Yours II in FC 25 83+ 3x Players Pack – Unlocked by completing The Club is Yours III in FC 25

Unlocked by completing The Club is Yours III in FC 25 Icon Loan Player Pick – Unlocked by completing The Clubs I Yours III in FC 25

