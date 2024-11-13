Alongside powerful players, there's also a chance some of the packs earned by completing objectives could contain a walkout.

One SBC that's definitely worth completing is the Fiendish challenge that forms part of the wider League and Nations Hybrid category.

Here, find all there is to know about the Fiendish SBC, including the cheapest solution so you don't have to waste all your hard-earned coins.

FC 25 Fiendish SBC requirements

Below is a full list of requirements needed to complete the Fiendish SBC:

Exactly four leagues in the squad

Exactly five nationalities in the squad

A maximum of four players from the same league

A maximum of three players from the same nation

Minimum overall rating of 80

Minimum team chemistry of 25

The long list of requirements means the Fiendish SBC can be tricky to complete if you don't have the right players stored away in your club.

Thankfully, we've uncovered a simple solution to complete the challenge and earn the rewards as fast as possible.

FC 25 Fiendish SBC solution

This solution comes courtesy of EasySBC, which has generated a solution for the low price of 7,400 coins.

After completing the SBC, you'll earn a Mega Pack which comes with 30 Gold Player and Club items. One of the players is guaranteed to have an overall rating of 82 or higher, and 18 items are guaranteed to be rare.

Check out the cheapest solution below:

Zećira Mušović - 79 OVR

Hailie Mace - 82 OVR

Julie Thibaud - 77 OVR

Lauren Barnes - 81 OVR

Hanna Glas - 80 OVR

Rachel Corboz - 80 OVR

James Garner - 75 OVR

Edson Álvarez - 81 OVR

Léa Declercq - 75 OVR

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 77 OVR



Viviane Asseyi - 81 OVR

This solution features a wide variety of players with some notable Premier League names along with a number of female players competing in Europe and the United States.

Considering there's a Mega Pack up for grabs, this SBC is definitely worth completing as attention slowly turns to Team of the Year.

