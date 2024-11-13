FC 25 Fiendish SBC: Solution and requirements explained
This particular SBC can be quite fiendish!
When it comes to obtaining cheap packs and a wealth of powerful players, Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in FC 25 are a surefire way of doing so.
Thanks to regular updates from EA Sports, there are several unique Ultimate Team cards that can transform any squad in the blink of an eye.
Alongside powerful players, there's also a chance some of the packs earned by completing objectives could contain a walkout.
One SBC that's definitely worth completing is the Fiendish challenge that forms part of the wider League and Nations Hybrid category.
Here, find all there is to know about the Fiendish SBC, including the cheapest solution so you don't have to waste all your hard-earned coins.
FC 25 Fiendish SBC requirements
Below is a full list of requirements needed to complete the Fiendish SBC:
- Exactly four leagues in the squad
- Exactly five nationalities in the squad
- A maximum of four players from the same league
- A maximum of three players from the same nation
- Minimum overall rating of 80
- Minimum team chemistry of 25
The long list of requirements means the Fiendish SBC can be tricky to complete if you don't have the right players stored away in your club.
Thankfully, we've uncovered a simple solution to complete the challenge and earn the rewards as fast as possible.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
FC 25 Fiendish SBC solution
This solution comes courtesy of EasySBC, which has generated a solution for the low price of 7,400 coins.
After completing the SBC, you'll earn a Mega Pack which comes with 30 Gold Player and Club items. One of the players is guaranteed to have an overall rating of 82 or higher, and 18 items are guaranteed to be rare.
Check out the cheapest solution below:
- Zećira Mušović - 79 OVR
- Hailie Mace - 82 OVR
- Julie Thibaud - 77 OVR
- Lauren Barnes - 81 OVR
- Hanna Glas - 80 OVR
- Rachel Corboz - 80 OVR
- James Garner - 75 OVR
- Edson Álvarez - 81 OVR
- Léa Declercq - 75 OVR
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 77 OVR
- Viviane Asseyi - 81 OVR
This solution features a wide variety of players with some notable Premier League names along with a number of female players competing in Europe and the United States.
Considering there's a Mega Pack up for grabs, this SBC is definitely worth completing as attention slowly turns to Team of the Year.
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.