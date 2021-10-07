Far Cry 6 game length: How many hours does it take to complete?

Ubisoft has finally released Far Cry 6 and the journey to take back the county of Yara from a sinister dictator is now underway – and there is a lot to do in the game even without factoring in side quests and collectables.

It is a big old game that’s for sure and you should be ready to stick a lot of time into it, especially if you are a completionist and like to tick off everything that there is to do.

As for what we thought of Far Cry 6, well, we enjoyed it quite a bit so read our full Far Cry 6 review for all our thoughts on it.

But for all the information on how long it will take to see all that Far Cry 6 has to offer, here’s what you need to know!

How long does it take to complete Far Cry 6?

As always with this type of question, there is no straightforward answer as it will entirely depend on how you play. If you wanted to speed-run the story without stopping for a single side mission, you could probably get through the campaign in around 13 hours.

Of course, playing on a higher difficulty level will add to that total playtime counter, but at least you have a rough idea of what to expect now.

If you want to complete the main story and do a fair few of the optional extras, then the Far Cry 6 game length for you should be around 20 to 25 hours total. We sank in about another 10 hours on top of the story and we still have ways to go in order to 100 per cent it.

According to HowLongToBeat.com, taking a truly completionist approach – where you tick off all the collectables and side stories – could cause you to spend over 60 hours with Far Cry 6. If you have the patience, that is!

Of course, this won’t be the end of your Far Cry 6 journey as we also have Far Cry 6 DLC on the way, and the villains from Far Cry 3, 4 and 5 will all be back for it. The fun is only just beginning, then!

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

