Far Cry 6 DLC: How to unlock bonus content

The wait is over and the island of Yara beckons, as Far Cry 6 is available right now – we really enjoyed our time with it and you can read why in our full Far Cry 6 review.

While there is enough content in the main game to keep you busy for some time, those who opted for a copy with a season pass will be able to access even more things to own and do. But the question is, how do you find the bonus content, and how far into the game is it until you get the chance to access it?

Here is all you need to know about the Far Cry 6 bonus content!

Where to find all the Far Cry 6 DLC

So, the first thing you need to know is that you will not be able to play or access any of it when you first start the game.

Far Cry 6 begins with a prologue of sorts that sets up your adventure, and you will end up jumping on a boat and sailing to an island, which is when your adventure truly starts. There is a mission very early on called ‘The Guerilla”, and you will need to get through this before anything extra unlocks.

The mission involves taking out two ships – once that is done you end up on the beach on a small island. Once there, make your way to the main store vendor and chat with them. When you exit the store, the ‘extra content available’ box should pop up on your screen – in fact, it may pop up a lot depending on how much you have access to.

Now just open up the inventory page and you should see everything you own, there and ready to use!

As for what DLC there is, well season pass holders will find they have some great Blood Dragon themed items to use, while the Vice, Croc Hunter, and Jungle Expedition packs will also be there for those who went for the Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition.

