What's the Fall Guys server status? Is Fall Guys down for maintenance? These are the sort of questions that you might be asking if you're struggle to get into the game at the moment.

Now that Fall Guys is free to play and spread across Xbox and Switch as well as PC and PlayStation, it shouldn't come as a massive surprise that players are rushing into the servers - the game is so popular right now, to such an extent that it seems to be causing some problems.

Matchmaking was something of an issue when Fall Guys first went free to play, with players waiting longer than usual for their rounds to begin. Plus, an error message reading 'failed to login' seems to be doing the rounds as well.

So, what's the situation with the Fall Guys servers and can you do anything to help?

Fall Guys server status: Is Fall Guys down?

At the time of writing, it looks like there are still some problems with the Fall Guys servers.

Whenever you want to check the Fall Guys server status, one place to look is Down Detector, the community-generated website where players can log whatever problems they've been facing. You should be able to see if there are wide-reaching issues with the game's servers.

If you're ever worried that Fall Guys is down, it's also worth checking the official Fall Guys Twitter account, where the developers are pretty transparent in admitting when things are not going to plan.

After widespread servers issues on free-to-play launch day, the Fall Guys Twitter account said: "Servers are starting to look better but there may be some teething issues whilst all bajillion of you try to play at once."

More recently, the account tweeted about a "haunted item causing issues" in the Daily section of the Fall Guys store, which has since been removed.

A follow-up tweet added: "if you got booted from the game during this, you may have to try joining a few times [...] when loads of people try to get back in at once it gets a lil spicy, but you will be let in eventually dw".

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fall Guys error: failed to login message

One particular Fall Guys error message seems to be getting a lot of attention. It reads: 'Fall Guys failed to login - check your connection.'

If you're seeing this error message and you know that your console/PC is connected to the internet just fine (you can try watching Netflix or running an internet speed test to prove it is working), there isn't really much you can do to get rid of this error message.

As far as we can tell, this error message appears when Fall Guys is experiencing server issues of some kind. We imagine there are simply too many people trying to get into the game.

If you see the 'failed to login' message, all you can do is wait, try to login again, and keep on attempting to join the game. Eventually, when the servers are working and there's room in them for you to get in, you should be able to log into Fall Guys and start playing. Have fun!

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.