Players are invited to join Norton "from the main stage to the metaverse" as part of the celebrations, as the game aims to become a crucial companion to the real-life competition in Basel, Switzerland.

Announcing the move on social media, Norton said: "Hello, world! Welcome to My Eurovision Party 2025."

Revealing more information on what "My Eurovision Party 2025" involves, Eurovision revealed: "My Eurovision Party 2025 is live on Roblox, the ultimate virtual universe that lets you create, share experiences with friends, and be anything you can imagine.

"The Eurovision Roblox experience offers fans a chance to fly the flag for a country and customise their own Eurovision watch parties."

During the semi-finals on Tuesday 13th and Thursday 15th May, as well as the Grand Final on Saturday 17th, Roblox will "become a second-screen companion with real-time updates, performance highlights and in-game celebrations".

As part of these celebrations, gamers can play iconic Eurovision songs, including this year’s tunes, test their music skills in a fast-paced rhythm game, help their chosen countries to climb the leaderboards or even become the star player themselves.

But that’s not all, as players can also design their own Eurovision Parties, catch 'Eurohearts' scattered around the map to complete their collections, and "chill in dedicated hangout spaces nestled in the Swiss Alps".

Speaking on the collaboration, Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: "This partnership opens a new chapter in the Eurovision Song Contest universe.

"We’re bringing the joyful spirit of the world’s largest live music event to a platform where millions of young people already connect, have fun and express themselves."

Sharing in the excitement, Rob Holley, the Eurovision Song Contest’s head of digital, added: "Grab your friends and dive into My Eurovision Party on Roblox!

"You can tap along to your favourite songs, climb the leaderboards, deck out your party with iconic ESC performance props, and who knows – you might even run into a few familiar Eurovision stars along the way.

"It’s a whole new (and seriously fun) way to experience the Eurovision Song Contest!"

My Eurovision Party 2025 is now live in the game, and will be available until 30th May, with Roblox stating that "the experience has been built with a robust safety framework, including friends-only chat, live moderation, and ESG-compliant risk protocols developed in collaboration with Roblox and immersive entertainment specialists Karta".

