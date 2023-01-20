EA Sports PGA Tour was first announced all the way back in March 2021, with a release window of "spring 2022". Well, spring 2022 has been and gone and in March last year, EA shared that release was set to be pushed back an entire 12 months.

It's been a long seven years since EA Sports gave us a golf game and finally we have news of when we'll be playing all four of the sport's most prestigious tournaments.

However, our virtual golfing drought is officially over and a release date for EA Sports PGA Tour has been announced, along with a brand new trailer flexing the game's new Pure Strike shot system.

The new game promises that it's the "only place golf fans can play all four major championships including the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US Open Championship, and The Open Championship", and that players should expect world famous professional golfers to play as.

Read on to find out everything we know so far about EA Sports PGA Tour, including its release date, gameplay details, pre-order options and more.

EA has announced that the EA Sports PGA Tour release date is 24th March 2023, with pre-ordering available as of now.

But wait, there's more! While, yes, the game does become available on that date, some golfers will be able to hit the courses three days early - more on that in our pre-order section below.

Can I pre-order EA Sports PGA Tour?

Yes, pre-orders have begun for EA Sports PGA Tour, and you get some seriously good bonuses for placing your order ahead of time.

EA Sports PGA Tour will be released in both Standard (£69.99) and Digital Deluxe Edition (£84.99).

Here’s what you get as a bonus for pre-ordering the Standard Edition:

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR

THE PLAYERS Championship Gear

The Grand Slam Gear Bundle

Scotty Cameron Putter

You can pre-order the Standard Edition on the PlayStation Store, for Xbox and on Steam (which comes in cheaper at £59.99).

EA Sports

Meanwhile, pre-orders of the Digital Deluxe Edition include:

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR

3-Day Early Access

THE PLAYERS Championship Gear

The Grand Slam Gear Bundle

Exclusive Early Access to Augusta National

Scotty Cameron Putter

1500 Premium POINTS & XP Bundle

Augusta National Amen Corner Gear

You can pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition for Xbox, on the PlayStation Store and on Steam (which comes in cheaper at £74.99).

The obvious pull of the Digital Deluxe Edition is that sweet, sweet 72 hour early access to the game for those who just can't wait to play.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which consoles and platforms can play EA Sports PGA Tour?

EA Sports PGA Tour will be on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store and the EA app) when it comes out in March.

There's no sign of the game hitting PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch unfortunately, but this isn't a massive surprise considering EA Sports franchises like Madden and NHL have not been produced for the console since its release.

EA Sports PGA Tour gameplay details

Buckle up, EA Sports have shared a whole bunch of details about their upcoming golf release.

First up, there's a full career mode - giving golfers the chance to compete at The Players Championship and FedExCup Playoffs.

There's a completely 'overhauled' Create-A-Player feature - you'll be able to create your own golfer (male or female) and earn XP that can then be used to improve their attributes.

You'll also be able to play as some of golf's biggest names including: Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Nelly Korda, and Lexi Thompson. Each golfer had their likeness and unique swing captured by EA Sports, but you will notice one golf legend missing from the roster.

More like this

Golf icon Tiger Woods won't be making an appearance as he now stars exclusively in 2K's franchise.

Golfers can also take to some of the "world's most renowned courses", but never fear - we've got a complete list of them as revealed by EA Sports:

Augusta National

St. Andrews (Old Course)

Pebble Beach

The Country Club

Southern Hills

TPC Sawgrass

Evian Resort

East Lake

Wilmington Country Club

TPC Boston

TPC Southwind

Teeth of the Dog

TPC Scottsdale

Tara Iti

Whistling Straits

The Ocean Course at Kiawah

Chambers Bay

Wolf Creek

Liberty National

Bay Hill

Riviera Country Club

PGA West

Quail Hollow

Torrey Pines

Banff Springs

Top of the Rock

Bandon Dunes

Harbour Town

The courses feature seriously accurate terrain as EA Sports used drones and helicopters specifically designed for mapping to scan and recreate the courses in excruciating detail.

Is there an EA Sports PGA Tour trailer?

Alongside giving us the official release date for the game, EA Sports have kindly dropped a brand new trailer for the new PGA Tour game - tune in below.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.