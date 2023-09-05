Keep on reading to find out all about EA FC 24 crossplay. Here is everything you need to know about what modes support cross-platform multiplayer and what consoles can connect with each other.

Is EA FC 24 crossplay?

Yes, EA FC 24 does support crossplay online multiplayer!

Thanks to there essentially being three versions of the game (current-gen, last-gen, and Switch), though, cross-platform multiplayer isn’t supported across all devices.

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC owners will all be able to play online with one another.

PS4 and Xbox One owners can play online with each other.

If you pick up the game on Nintendo Switch, meanwhile, you will not be able to play online with anyone except other Switch players. There is no crossplay on the Switch version of EA FC 24, even if it is an improved game compared to previous FIFA titles on the platform.

It’s worth noting that crossplay is enabled by default on the platforms that support it.

Is EA FC 24 cross-gen?

EA FC 24 is not cross-gen. You cannot play online across the generations as the PS4/Xbox One version of the title is a different game compared to the PS5/Xbox Series/PC version.

This means that you can’t have one player on PS4 or Xbox One playing against someone on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC.

While crossplay is supported in EA FC 24, it is not cross-gen enabled. No mixing of the generations is allowed, just as in FIFA 23.

Once again, Switch players can only play online with other Switch players.

Which modes can use crossplay in EA FC 24?

In total, seven different modes support crossplay in EA FC 24. This includes Ultimate Team, Co-Op Seasons, and, finally, Clubs.

The full list of crossplay-supported modes in EA FC 24 is as follows:

Clubs

Co-Op Seasons

Online Friendlies

Online Seasons

Ultimate Team (Champions, Rivals, Online Draft, Online Friendlies, Play a Friend)

(Champions, Rivals, Online Draft, Online Friendlies, Play a Friend) Ultimate Team Co-Op (Squad Battles, Rivals, Friendlies)

(Squad Battles, Rivals, Friendlies) Volta (Arcade, Squads)

This represents an upgrade compared to what was offered in FIFA 23. Once more, though, it’s worth reminding you that all EA FC 24 crossplay is limited to each generation version of the game – there is no cross-gen.

Is there crossplay in EA FC 24 Pro Clubs?

Yes, there is crossplay in EA FC 24 Pro Clubs! Finally.

Now known as Clubs, the mode features cross-platform multiplayer in all of its match types including League, Playoff, Friendly, and Drop-In. Public clubs can be joined by any player on any platform of the same generation.

Just as with every other mode, the EA FC 24 crossplay is limited via generation – PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC can play online together but not with PS4 and Xbox One players (who can play with one another but not with the current-gen consoles).

You can find out more about how crossplay works in Clubs mode (and everything else) on the official EA FC 24 website.

