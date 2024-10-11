It looks like it's a time-consuming Platinum, but you should have so much fun duking it out as the over 180 playable characters that you won’t even notice time passing.

Read on for the full list of Sparking Zero trophies and achievements and how to unlock them.

How many trophies are in Sparking Zero?

Including the Platinum, there are 50 trophies in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. There are 50 achievements on the Xbox and Steam versions of the game, too.

Unlocking the Platinum doesn’t look like it will be too difficult, with most trophies/achievements locked behind completing single-player story content.

Completing all those Sagas will take a long time, though, as will winning enough matches and playing enough online battles. It will take you a long time to unlock every Sparking Zero trophy and achievement, but you shouldn’t find doing so too tricky.

There are no trophies/achievements tied to difficulty, either, and you can’t miss any of them.

Full list of Sparking Zero trophies and achievements

Here is the full list of trophies and achievements in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, ordered via how they appear on PSN:

Sparking! | Platinum | Obtain all trophies

| Platinum | Obtain all trophies A Taste of Victory | Bronze | Win 10 matches

| Bronze | Win 10 matches Winning Streak | Silver | Win 100 matches

| Silver | Win 100 matches Encounter With New Rivals | Bronze | Fight in three online battles

| Bronze | Fight in three online battles Connected Rivals | Silver | Fight in 100 online battles

| Silver | Fight in 100 online battles Prepping For Battle | Bronze | Customise a character

| Bronze | Customise a character Fated Confrontation | Silver | View 20 special Banter scenes

| Silver | View 20 special Banter scenes A Flair for Fighting | Silver | View 20 Special Finishers

| Silver | View 20 Special Finishers World Tournament Champion | Bronze | Win the World Tournament

| Bronze | Win the World Tournament Cell Games Champion | Bronze | Win the Cell Games

| Bronze | Win the Cell Games Other World Tournament | Bronze | Win the Other World tournament

| Bronze | Win the Other World tournament Tournament of Destroyers Dominator | Bronze | Win the Tournament of Destroyers

| Bronze | Win the Tournament of Destroyers Tournament of Power Top Dog | Bronze | Win the Tournament of Power

| Bronze | Win the Tournament of Power I Can Never Get Enough! | Bronze | Complete Goku’s Saga

| Bronze | Complete Goku’s Saga Side by Side | Bronze | Complete Goku Saga chapter Side by Side

| Bronze | Complete Goku Saga chapter Side by Side Pushing the Limit | Bronze | Complete Goku Saga chapter Pushing the Limit

| Bronze | Complete Goku Saga chapter Pushing the Limit The Changing Future | Bronze | Complete Goku Saga chapter The Changing Future

| Bronze | Complete Goku Saga chapter The Changing Future Mind Your Own Business… | Bronze | Comple Vegeta’s Saga

| Bronze | Comple Vegeta’s Saga Parental Bond | Bronze | Complete Vegeta Saga chapter Parental Bond

| Bronze | Complete Vegeta Saga chapter Parental Bond Number One Spot | Bronze | Complete Vegeta Saga chapter Number One Spot

| Bronze | Complete Vegeta Saga chapter Number One Spot I’m Not a Kid Anymore! | Bronze | Complete Gohan’s Saga

| Bronze | Complete Gohan’s Saga The Strongest Warrior | Bronze | Complete Gohan Saga chapter The Strongest Warrior

| Bronze | Complete Gohan Saga chapter The Strongest Warrior Sorry to Keep You Waiting… | Bronze | Complete Piccolo’s Saga

| Bronze | Complete Piccolo’s Saga A Mentor’s Guidance | Bronze | Complete Piccolo Saga chapter A Mentor’s Guidance

| Bronze | Complete Piccolo Saga chapter A Mentor’s Guidance Mortal or God, I Won’t Lose! | Bronze | Complete Future Trunks’s Saga

| Bronze | Complete Future Trunks’s Saga Shining Hope | Bronze | Complete Future Trunks Saga chapter Shining Hope

| Bronze | Complete Future Trunks Saga chapter Shining Hope Inherited Pride | Bronze | Complete Future Trunks Saga chapter Inherited Pride

| Bronze | Complete Future Trunks Saga chapter Inherited Pride Embarking Toward Tomorrow | Bronze | Complete Future Trunks Saga Embarking Toward Tomorrow

| Bronze | Complete Future Trunks Saga Embarking Toward Tomorrow The Atrocious Emperor | Bronze | Complete Frieza’s Saga

| Bronze | Complete Frieza’s Saga Frieza Force Joins the Fray | Bronze | Complete Frieza Saga chapter Frieza Force Joins the Fray

| Bronze | Complete Frieza Saga chapter Frieza Force Joins the Fray Zero Mortal Plan | Bronze | Complete Goku Black's Saga

| Bronze | Complete Goku Black's Saga Proof of Justice | Bronze | Complete Goku Black Saga chapter Proof of Justice

| Bronze | Complete Goku Black Saga chapter Proof of Justice Strength is Justics | Bronze | Complete Jiren’s Saga

| Bronze | Complete Jiren’s Saga True Strength | Bronze | Complete Jiren Saga chapter True Strength

| Bronze | Complete Jiren Saga chapter True Strength The All-Knowing | Gold | Complete 21 Sagas in Episode Battle

| Gold | Complete 21 Sagas in Episode Battle Dream Battle | Gold | Complete 30 Bonus Battles

| Gold | Complete 30 Bonus Battles Come Forth, Shenron! | Bronze | Summon Shenron and have a wish granted

| Bronze | Summon Shenron and have a wish granted Come Forth, Porunga! | Bronze | Summon Porunga and have a wish granted

| Bronze | Summon Porunga and have a wish granted Come Forth, Super Shenron! | Silver | Summon Super Shenron and have a wish granted

| Silver | Summon Super Shenron and have a wish granted Rookie Warrior | Bronze | Reach Player Level 5

| Bronze | Reach Player Level 5 Seasoned Warrior | Silver | Reach Player Level 20

| Silver | Reach Player Level 20 Zenionnaire | Silver | Earn a total of 1 million Zeni

| Silver | Earn a total of 1 million Zeni Big Spender | Silver | Spend a total of 1 million Zeni

| Silver | Spend a total of 1 million Zeni A Little Something | Bronze | Obtain 10 different Ability Items

| Bronze | Obtain 10 different Ability Items Ready for Anything | Silver | Obtain 50 different Ability Items

| Silver | Obtain 50 different Ability Items New Challengers | Bronze | Unlock 10 characters (not add-on characters)

| Bronze | Unlock 10 characters (not add-on characters) A Gathering of Rivals | Silver | Unlock 40 characters (not add-on characters)

| Silver | Unlock 40 characters (not add-on characters) Showing Off | Bronze | Completely edit your Player Card

| Bronze | Completely edit your Player Card Rookie Title Collector | Bronze | Earn a title

| Bronze | Earn a title Title Collector | Silver | Earn 100 titles

