We’re not surprised people are wondering if they can play the latest Budokai Tenkaichi game online with friends on other platforms.

Fortunately for you, we know the answer. Which is good, considering that’s precisely what you’re here for.

Keep reading to find out if Sparking Zero is crossplay-enabled or not. Find a full rundown of the game’s multiplayer offerings at the end of the page, too!

Is Sparking Zero crossplay?

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero does not feature crossplay.

The new Budokai Tenkaichi game doesn’t have cross-platform online multiplayer. When you’re battling online against other players, you are doing so against people on the same console as you.

This means if you own the game on PS5 and your friend has it on Xbox Series X/S, you cannot play online together.

All hope is not lost, though, crossplay could (see: it’s unlikely) be added to Sparking Zero in a future update.

Speaking to IGN, the game’s producer Jun Furutani said that the lack of crossplay in the game is "one of those touchy subjects", and that the team found it difficult to implement.

Furutani explained: "There’s a difficulty that we have to go through to get crossplay to work… that’s where we stand right now."

Asked about if it will be added in the future, they said: "We don’t know yet."

How does multiplayer work in Sparking Zero?

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero can be played online in four different modes: Custom Battle, Battle Mode, Ranked Match and Tournament Mode.

Custom Battle lets you create and fight in user-created battles. You can upload your created Custom Battles online for others to play and take part in those created by others. These can be played alone or with another player online.

Battle Mode is your standard online fight, which isn’t ranked and can be played across different tournament modes and more.

Ranked Match is just that – ranked online battles. There are restrictions to the characters you can pick in this mode, which makes sense considering the vast differences in power levels across the 180+ playable fighters.

In Ranked matches, you choose a team of fighters equalling a total of 15 points. Each character is worth a certain number of points.

For example, Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta is worth 10 points while Mr Satan is worth just one. Your team can feature as many as five characters – so long as it doesn’t go above 15 points.

Finally, there’s Tournament Mode. You can create or join online tournaments in this one.

In terms of local multiplayer, two-player split-screen is included, but only playable on the Hyperbolic Time Chamber stage.

This is a shame, for sure, as full split-screen multiplayer across all stages was included in the Budokai Tenkaichi games of the past, on far less powerful hardware.

