If you're new to the aforementioned fighting series, you might be struggling with the latest one.

Especially if you're playing online. Long time fans aren't exactly forgiving.

It's a game that requires you to focus and learn the moves. Button mashing is not your friend.

If you're feeling overwhelmed, it'll help to start with the basics. Countering is one of the primary moves, yet there are many who ignore it.

So let's take a look at how to counter in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. You'll soon find that the tables will turn in your favour.

How to counter in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero explained

The most popular type of counter is known as the Super Counter. Not only does it prevent damage from an attack, but it'll send your opponent flying. So how do we do it?

Well, it depends what type of controls you're using. For standard controls, simply press the left stick up and Square (or X on an Xbox controller). Or, if you're using mouse and keyboard, press W and left mouse button.

Easy, right? Simpler than learning a twenty button combo.

Of course it'll take a lot of practice to get the timing right, but learning to counter properly will be worth the effort. Trust us.

Check out the video from YouTuber DracoWolf down below if you're a visual learner.

It's a great guide that includes other types of countering, as well as blocking and dodging.

