Dragon Age: The Veilguard sales numbers news – How many people are playing and paying?
How many are playing?
For the first time in 10 years, a new Dragon Age game has finally been released in the form of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but after some glowing reviews, you may be wondering how many people are playing the game and if sales numbers have been announced.
Since the last Dragon Age, BioWare has only released two games – which were not well received, and have arguably slipped below the regular prestige expected from the developer.
So, in the simplest of terms, the studio needs The Veilguard to be a success after some bumpy years – even if Mass Effect: Andromeda wasn’t that bad.
Keep reading to learn everything we know about Dragon Age: The Veilguard player and sales numbers.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard player numbers and sales numbers news
With single-player games, especially ones that aren’t PC focused, it’s tough to get precise numbers on how many people are playing.
We can see that the game's all-time peak was 89,418 people, and it has not dropped below 25,000 since its release.
On PlayStation, the game’s been in the popular game charts consistently, but there’s no accurate way of seeing the exact player count, which is the same for Xbox.
Hopefully, official sales numbers will be published soon. When they are, we will make sure this page is updated.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.