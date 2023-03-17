Before we get to a full release date for the kart-racer, though, you’ll be glad to know that the game is first entering an open early access period, which is taking place in April.

Everyone likes a kart game, right? That’s what Gameloft is hoping as it gears up to launch Disney Speedstorm. The next big Disney/Pixar crossover is on its way after Dreamlight Valley , and it has a release date coming this year.

As one of plenty of playable characters, including Mickey Mouse, Hercules, and Mike Wazowski, you’ll be racing across maps lifted from famous Disney/Pixar films. The likes of Jungle Ruins (Jungle Book) and Pirate Island (Pirates of the Caribbean) having been confirmed already.

If you’re like us and you can’t wait to race as some of Disney and Pixar’s famous characters across tracks inspired by some of their most well-loved films, this should all sound pretty exciting.

Read on below to discover when the Disney Speedstorm release date is, how to play early access, where to pre-order, and to see a full list of confirmed characters. We’ve even thrown in a couple of trailers for you to watch to see the game in action.

The Disney Speedstorm release date has been confirmed as landing sometime in 2023. Unfortunately, a finalised release date is yet to be revealed.

Before the game launches fully for everyone, though, we are being treated to an open early access period.

When and how to join Disney Speedstorm early access

The Disney Speedstorm early access start date is Tuesday 18th April. We can already hear those kart engines revving.

The early access in Disney Speedstorm is open to anyone who pre-orders a Founder’s Pack. It’s worth noting that Founder’s Packs are available to pre-order on PlayStation from Monday 20th March and to buy on Steam from Tuesday 18th April.

Can I pre-order Disney Speedstorm?

Yep, you can pre-order Disney Speedstorm right now by purchasing Founder’s Packs. There are three different Founder’s Packs to pre-order: Standard (£25.99), Deluxe (£44.99), and Ultimate (£59.99). All Founder’s Packs are digital-only.

You will need to head to the platform of your choice’s digital store to pre-order Disney Speedstorm Founder’s Packs.

It’s definitely worth noting that the full game will be free-to-play for everyone when it eventually launches later this year. Pre-ordering a Founder’s Pack will grant you early access and several in-game rewards.

The Founder’s Packs contain the following content:

Standard Founder’s Pack Early Access starting 18th April Instant unlocks of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck and another of your choice Can choose from Baloo, Belle, the Beast, Elizabeth Swann, Mowgli, or Shang 4,000 Tokens (in-game currency) Two Golden Pass Credits (Season Pass equivalent) Exclusive Founding Member Racing Suits (Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the bonus character you choose) Exclusive Founder’s Motto and Avatar

Deluxe Founder’s Pack Early Access Instant unlocks of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Mulan plus another character of your choice (same list as in Standard) 7,000 Tokens Two Golden Pass Credits Exclusive Founding Member Racing Suits and Kart Liveries for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, and your chosen bonus racer Exclusive Founder’s Motto and Avatar

Ultimate Founder’s Pack Early Access Instant unlocks of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, and Hercules plus another character of your choice (same list as in standard) 12,000 Tokens Three Golden Pass Credits Exclusive Founding Member Racing Suits and Kart Liveries for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, and Hercules (plus your chosen character) Exclusive Founder’s Motto and Avatar Kart Wheels and Wings for Donald Duck Kart



Which consoles and platforms can play Disney Speedstorm?

Disney Speedstorm is available to play on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. No one’s missing out on this free-to-play kart racer.

Disney Speedstorm gameplay and story details

Disney Speedstorm is a free-to-play game. You can pre-order and purchase Founder’s Packs to join in the early access that begins on Tuesday 18th April, but everyone will be able to play the game for free when it does eventually launch fully later this year.

In Disney Speedstorm, you take control of Disney/Pixar characters and take part in kart races across maps inspired by well-known Disney and Pixar films. Think Mario Kart but Disney and you get the idea.

The game offers single-player as well as online and local multiplayer (local is limited to two players on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch, but four players can join in the fun on the other platforms). You will need to be connected online at all times to play, however. Online is fully cross-platform.

There are multiple modes including Starter Circuit, Season Tour, Boss Challenge and more. We will have plenty to try out when the game fully launches.

There are also Crew Members that you can attach to your racer to improve stats. It appears as though you can attach up to four Crew Members to a racer at once.

As this is a free game, however, expect to jump through a few hoops before you can unlock new playable characters, Crew Members and more. Tokens can be earned for free, but you will also be able to purchase them with your own cash. New racers can be unlocked via the Golden Pass (Season Pass equivalent) along with other rewards.

We’ll learn more about all of this and what you start with as we near the game’s full launch later this year.

Disney Speedstorm characters list

The complete list of confirmed playable characters is as follows:

Baloo

Belle

Captain Jack Sparrow

Celia Mae

Donald Duck

Elizabeth Swann

Goofy

Hercules

James P Sullivan

Li Shang

Meg

Mickey Mouse

Mike Wazowski

Mowgli

Mulan

Randall Boggs

The Beast

Expect more new characters to be announced and added to the game as time goes by.

Is there a Disney Speedstorm trailer?

Yes! There is a Disney Speedstorm trailer and you can check it out below:

