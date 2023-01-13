The nominees have been revealed for this year's DICE Awards, with the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) detailing which games are up for gongs this time out.

Standing for Design Innovate Communicate Entertain, the DICE Awards are one of the oldest awards in gaming, with this year being the 26th edition of the prestigious prizes.

God of War Ragnarök has racked up an impressive 12 nominations, but critical darling Elden Ring has its fair share of nods as well (7) as does Horizon Forbidden West (8).

Keep on reading and we'll tell you which games got nominated for which awards, when the awards will take place, and how you can tune in.

When are the DICE Awards 2023?

The 26th annual DICE Awards will take place on Thursday 23rd February 2023, honouring the best games of 2022. It doesn't look like the exact start time has been confirmed yet.

Greg Miller (Kinda Funny Games) and Stella Chung (IGN) will be co-hosting the show at Resorts World in Las Vegas, it's been confirmed.

How to watch the DICE Awards 2023

The DICE Awards winners will be revealed in a live-stream hosted by IGN, the official media partner for the ceremony, so you should be able to tune in on the IGN YouTube channel on the night. It will probably be hard to miss it!

DICE Awards 2023 nominees list

Below we've included the full list of DICE Awards 2023 nominees. Take a look and have a think about which games you'd choose to honour! We'll include links to our reviews where possible, if you're looking for some extra reading.

Game of the Year

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ashly Burch as Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West. Sony

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Alejandro Vargas
  • God of War Ragnarök - Atreus
  • God of War Ragnarök - Kratos
  • Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy
  • Return to Monkey Island - Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Gotham Knights
  • Somerville

Outsanding Achievement in Story

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
  • IMMORTALITY
  • NORCO
An action-packed Elden Ring screenshot. FromSoftware

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Teardown

Action Game of the Year

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Grounded
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • NORCO
  • Stray
  • TUNIC
Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök. Sony Santa Monica

Family Game of the Year

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Kirby’s Dream Buffet
  • Lost in Play
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Trombone Champ

Fighting Game of the Year

  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
  • MultiVersus
  • Rumbleverse
  • SpiderHeck
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

Racing Game of the Year

Key art for Gran Turismo 7.
Key art for Gran Turismo 7. Sony

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Elden Ring
  • Weird West
  • World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch in Marvel's Midnight Suns.
Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch in Marvel's Midnight Suns. Marvel/Firaxis

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Cosmonious High
  • Moss: Book 2
  • Red Matter 2
  • Tenatcular
  • The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • IMMORTALITY
  • Neon White
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • TUNIC
  • Vampire Survivors

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Diablo Immortal
  • Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
  • IMMORTALITY
  • MARVEL SNAP
  • Poinpy
An official screenshot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Activision

Online Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker
  • MARVEL SNAP
  • Rumbleverse

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • MARVEL SNAP
  • TUNIC
  • Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • IMMORTALITY
  • TUNIC

