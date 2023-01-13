Standing for Design Innovate Communicate Entertain, the DICE Awards are one of the oldest awards in gaming, with this year being the 26th edition of the prestigious prizes.

The nominees have been revealed for this year's DICE Awards, with the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) detailing which games are up for gongs this time out.

God of War Ragnarök has racked up an impressive 12 nominations, but critical darling Elden Ring has its fair share of nods as well (7) as does Horizon Forbidden West (8).

Keep on reading and we'll tell you which games got nominated for which awards, when the awards will take place, and how you can tune in.

When are the DICE Awards 2023?

The 26th annual DICE Awards will take place on Thursday 23rd February 2023, honouring the best games of 2022. It doesn't look like the exact start time has been confirmed yet.

Greg Miller (Kinda Funny Games) and Stella Chung (IGN) will be co-hosting the show at Resorts World in Las Vegas, it's been confirmed.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the DICE Awards 2023

The DICE Awards winners will be revealed in a live-stream hosted by IGN, the official media partner for the ceremony, so you should be able to tune in on the IGN YouTube channel on the night. It will probably be hard to miss it!

DICE Awards 2023 nominees list

Below we've included the full list of DICE Awards 2023 nominees. Take a look and have a think about which games you'd choose to honour! We'll include links to our reviews where possible, if you're looking for some extra reading.

Game of the Year

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ashly Burch as Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West. Sony

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Alejandro Vargas

God of War Ragnarök - Atreus

God of War Ragnarök - Kratos

Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy

Return to Monkey Island - Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarök

Gotham Knights

Somerville

Outsanding Achievement in Story

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

IMMORTALITY

NORCO

An action-packed Elden Ring screenshot. FromSoftware

Outstanding Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Teardown

Action Game of the Year

Bayonetta 3

Grounded

Neon White

Sifu

Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

NORCO

Stray

TUNIC

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök. Sony Santa Monica

Family Game of the Year

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby’s Dream Buffet

Lost in Play

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Trombone Champ

Fighting Game of the Year

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

MultiVersus

Rumbleverse

SpiderHeck

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

Racing Game of the Year

F1 22

Gran Turismo 7

Need for Speed Unbound

Key art for Gran Turismo 7. Sony

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Citizen Sleeper

Elden Ring

Weird West

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS FIFA 23

Mario Strikers: Battle League

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2k23

OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dwarf Fortress

IXION

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Warhammer 40,000: CHaos Gate - Demonhunters

Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch in Marvel's Midnight Suns. Marvel/Firaxis

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book 2

Red Matter 2

Tenatcular

The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

IMMORTALITY

Neon White

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Mobile Game of the Year

Diablo Immortal

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

IMMORTALITY

MARVEL SNAP

Poinpy

An official screenshot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Activision

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

EA SPORTS FIFA 23

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker

MARVEL SNAP

Rumbleverse

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

MARVEL SNAP

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

IMMORTALITY

TUNIC

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.