DICE Awards 2023: Nominees revealed for Game of the Year and more
Will your favourite game take home gongs?
The nominees have been revealed for this year's DICE Awards, with the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) detailing which games are up for gongs this time out.
Standing for Design Innovate Communicate Entertain, the DICE Awards are one of the oldest awards in gaming, with this year being the 26th edition of the prestigious prizes.
God of War Ragnarök has racked up an impressive 12 nominations, but critical darling Elden Ring has its fair share of nods as well (7) as does Horizon Forbidden West (8).
Keep on reading and we'll tell you which games got nominated for which awards, when the awards will take place, and how you can tune in.
When are the DICE Awards 2023?
The 26th annual DICE Awards will take place on Thursday 23rd February 2023, honouring the best games of 2022. It doesn't look like the exact start time has been confirmed yet.
Greg Miller (Kinda Funny Games) and Stella Chung (IGN) will be co-hosting the show at Resorts World in Las Vegas, it's been confirmed.
How to watch the DICE Awards 2023
The DICE Awards winners will be revealed in a live-stream hosted by IGN, the official media partner for the ceremony, so you should be able to tune in on the IGN YouTube channel on the night. It will probably be hard to miss it!
DICE Awards 2023 nominees list
Below we've included the full list of DICE Awards 2023 nominees. Take a look and have a think about which games you'd choose to honour! We'll include links to our reviews where possible, if you're looking for some extra reading.
Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Moss: Book 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Alejandro Vargas
- God of War Ragnarök - Atreus
- God of War Ragnarök - Kratos
- Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy
- Return to Monkey Island - Guybrush Threepwood
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Moss: Book 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gotham Knights
- Somerville
Outsanding Achievement in Story
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- IMMORTALITY
- NORCO
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Teardown
Action Game of the Year
- Bayonetta 3
- Grounded
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Vampire Survivors
Adventure Game of the Year
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- NORCO
- Stray
- TUNIC
Family Game of the Year
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet
- Lost in Play
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Trombone Champ
Fighting Game of the Year
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- MultiVersus
- Rumbleverse
- SpiderHeck
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 22
- Gran Turismo 7
- Need for Speed Unbound
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Citizen Sleeper
- Elden Ring
- Weird West
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Sports Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- MLB The Show 22
- NBA 2k23
- OlliOlli World
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Dwarf Fortress
- IXION
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Warhammer 40,000: CHaos Gate - Demonhunters
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Cosmonious High
- Moss: Book 2
- Red Matter 2
- Tenatcular
- The Last Clockwinder
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- IMMORTALITY
- Neon White
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- TUNIC
- Vampire Survivors
Mobile Game of the Year
- Diablo Immortal
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- IMMORTALITY
- MARVEL SNAP
- Poinpy
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker
- MARVEL SNAP
- Rumbleverse
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- MARVEL SNAP
- TUNIC
- Vampire Survivors
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- IMMORTALITY
- TUNIC
