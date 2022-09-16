A unique combination of a rhythm game, a first-person shooter and a metal album, Metal Hellsinger boasts a selection of original songs that were brought to life with help from some iconic vocalists.

Developed by The Outsiders and published by Funcom, Metal Hellsinger is out now. This means the Metal Hellsinger soundtrack has been unleashed on its quest to decimate your ears.

The music was recorded by hard-rocking duo Two Feathers, with vocals supplied by Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), Tatiana Shmayluk (Jinjer), Serj Tankian (System of a Down) and a number of other familiar faces.

Whether you're playing the game right now or just want to know who/what is on the impressive Metal Hellsinger soundtrack, read on for the full list of songs!

Metal Hellsinger soundtrack: Full list of songs

The full soundtrack for Metal Hellsinger consists of these original songs:

Acheron – Two Feathers featuring Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God)

– Two Feathers featuring Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God) Blood and Law – Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility)

– Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility) Burial At Night – Two Feathers featuring Tatiana Shmayluk (Jinjer)

– Two Feathers featuring Tatiana Shmayluk (Jinjer) Dissolution – Two Feathers featuring Björn 'Speed' Strid (Soilwork)

– Two Feathers featuring Björn 'Speed' Strid (Soilwork) Internal Invocation I: Hopes and Fears – Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility)

– Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility) Internal Invocation II: Defiance – Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility)

– Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility) Internal Invocation III: Dreaming in Distortion – Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility)

– Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility) No Tomorrow – Two Feathers featuring Serj Tankian (System of a Down)

– Two Feathers featuring Serj Tankian (System of a Down) Poetry Of Cinder – Two Feathers featuring James Forton (Black Crown Initiate)

– Two Feathers featuring James Forton (Black Crown Initiate) Silent No More – Two Feathers featuring Dennis Lyxzén (Refused)

– Two Feathers featuring Dennis Lyxzén (Refused) Stygia – Two Feathers featuring Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)

– Two Feathers featuring Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy) The Hellsinger – Two Feathers

– Two Feathers This Devastation – Two Feathers featuring Matt Heafy (Trivium)

– Two Feathers featuring Matt Heafy (Trivium) This is the End – Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility)

Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility) Through You – Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity)

Speaking of audio components to the game, if you were wondering who voices the main characters in the Metal Hellsinger cast, that would be Troy Baker (Joel from The Last of Us) and Jennifer Hale (Bastila from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic).

Where can I listen to the Metal Hellsinger soundtrack?

At the time of writing, it doesn't look like the Metal Hellsinger soundtrack has appeared on Spotify, Apple Music or Amazon Music yet. We can't see a way to stream it as an MP3 or buy it as a download, CD or vinyl.

However, there is an hour plus video available on YouTube, filmed at Gamescom 2022 where a promotional concert for Metal Hellsinger took place in August. If you really want to relive the Metal Hellsinger soundtrack, this is one way to do it:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.