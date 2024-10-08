The biggest change with the new update is the introduction of Season 6: Vessel of Hatred, which brings with it a new campaign. You’ll pick up where the campaign of Diablo 4 ended.

There’s also a new class: The Spiritborn. Exciting times for Diablo fans!

Read on to find out what changes in the Diablo 4 update today, and to read through the full list of Season 6: Vessel of Hatred patch notes.

The new Diablo 4 update brought with it versions 2.0.1 and 2.0.2.

Season 6: Vessel of Hatred is now live, along with all the patch notes that go with it. It’s a big update, and here are a few of its highlights.

First and foremost is new story content. The Vessel of Hatred campaign is live now, and picks up where Diablo 4’s campaign ended.

In a press release, Blizzard explains that: "Your search for Neyrelle takes you deep into the jungles of Nahantu in an attempt to uncover Mephisto’s malicious agenda and put his corruption to an end once and for all."

Alongside the new story content, we also have the new Spiritborn class. This new class uses the strengths of the four Spirit Guardians - Centipede, Eagle, Gorilla and Jaguar - to boost its hand-to-hand combat prowess.

A new co-op endgame dungeon is available to play through, too, which gives us even more Diablo 4 goodness to enjoy with our friends.

As per the press release, also, "Players will be able to access deeper customisation to power earlier in your character’s adventure, reinvigorating the levelling journey to new heights with systemic changes to levelling, difficulty tiers, the Paragon System, Runewords and more."

It’s a big update with a lot of patch notes.

Full patch notes for Diablo 4 Season 6: Vessel of Hatred

The full patch notes for Diablo 4 Season 6: Vessel of Hatred contain hundreds of detailed changes big and small. You’ll find bug fixes, item changes, balance updates and a whole lot more in the massive lists of patch notes.

There are so many, in fact, that it’s best if you head on over to the official Blizzard website to read through both the 2.0.1 and 2.0.2 update patch notes lists.

There’s a lot to get through, so we thought we’d send you straight to the source.

Head on over to the official site linked above to find out exactly what changes have been made to Diablo 4 in its latest batch of patch notes.

