The Diablo IV Beta is nigh, opening up to all players this weekend. Before you hop in, it’s always helpful to know a bit of background, and the key facts – especially when there’s so much out there.

Below you will find four key things you should know in order to smash the Diablo IV Beta, so what are you waiting for? Read on!

Quick-fire essential facts on the Diablo IV Beta

When is the Beta?

The Open Beta opens on 24th March at 5pm GMT and closes on 27th March at 7pm GMT.

The Diablo IV Beta is available to play on PlayStation (through the Store), Xbox and PC (via Battle.net). If you want to find out more about the PC requirements, you can read the blog here.

Pre-load your Beta

Get ahead of the rush! To ensure you can maximise Beta playing time, make sure you pre-download the game so as soon as you arrive home from work, you’re ready to slay some demons with no hold-ups!

Below is when you can download the game so that you’re ready to explore Sanctuary on Friday night.

You can download it early on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store or on Battle.net client and Early Download began on 22nd March at 4pm GMT. Players who have already downloaded for Early Access do not need to download the build again for Open Beta.

Tips on how to play in the Diablo IV Beta

Key art for Diablo IV. Blizzard

Try every class

There are five classes for players to explore in the Diablo IV Beta (24th-27th March). Players can either assume the role of the battle-bred Barbarian, the nimble Rogue, the elementally tuned Sorceress, the earthen Druid or the undead-wielding Necromancer class. You can create up to 10 characters in your experience, so don’t be afraid to experiment! The Druid and the Necromancer have just been added post-closed Beta.

If you’re really stuck on what to choose, and you’re blasting through the game, we recommend reaching level 25 with one character, Sorceress for instance, and then creating a new class for another character – i.e Necromancer. This will allow you to find your feet with each, learn how to play them, and then decide on your favourite.

Remember to give each character a chance though – even if you initially dislike them! This is the Beta, a chance for experimentation where stats don’t transfer over to the final build, so go wild! Sorceress and Necromancer will be the quickest way to church through the earlier levels as classes are balanced throughout the game.

Bag some exclusive rewards, to benefit you later

When you’re roaming around the online world of Sanctuary in the final game, wouldn’t you want to show off exclusive Beta titles, not to mention the adorable wolf pack cosmetic? There are three rewards available to earn in the Diablo IV Beta. Here’s how you unlock them:

Initial Casualty Title: earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character.

earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character. Early Voyager Title: earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

earned by reaching Level 20 on one character. Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item: earned by reaching Level 20 in any class.

Know your bosses

World bosses are a crucial element of Diablo IV – Beta and full-release. If you want to get ahead, learn how to prepare for them. In the Beta, you’ll be able to develop strategies and see how the bosses work.

Crucial note: bosses will spawn at certain times during the weekend, not randomly.

Ashava is the daunting monster you will face in Fractured Peaks – a beast that will be tough to take on alone. We recommend recruiting your friends and other players and trying out couch co-op on console to pursue the ultimate glory of conquering one of the Burning Hells’ most heinous creations to date. Should you find a path to victory, a sizeable loot drop awaits…

You’ll have an opportunity to fight Ashava during the Open Beta on 25th March at 5pm, 7pm, 5am and 7am GMT.

