Destruction AllStars will stop being free – life after PS Plus includes a new price

Destruction AllStars will stop being free in April, but a PlayStation blog has promised lots of new features to counteract the car combat game’s growing price-tag.

Developed by Lucid Games and published by Sony, Destruction AllStars is a PS5 exclusive that originally launched as a free game for PS Plus members – at least, those PS Plus members who’d been lucky enough to overcome the PS5 stock issues and nab a new console. It may not be the best PS5 game, but its multiplayer mayhem certainly provided a few hours of fun for early adopters of the console.

Lucid Games has now confirmed how much the game will cost after it leaves the PS Plus service: from 6th April 2021, a digital download of Destruction AllStars will cost any new players $19.99 USD, CDN$29.99, or €19.99. We’d expect the UK price to be around £20 GBP, then.

Lucid Games

If you’re a PS Plus member and you want to avoid that extra spend, you have until 5th April to claim your free copy of Destruction AllStars through PS Plus, and you’ll get to keep that copy after the price change. From 6th April onwards, new owners of the game will have to pay for it.

Seeming keen to showcase the on-going value of the game, Lucid Games mentioned a significant amount of upcoming content in the blog post: there will be Double XP Weekends in February, March and April; ten new skins in March; special challenges and featured playlists in March and April; and there are new game modes coming, too. The idea, it seems, is to stress that Destruction AllStars is still a very active game with lots of on-going support.

Sony hammered this messaging home by giving Destruction AllStars a prominent slot in its latest State Of Play live stream. If you missed the event, you can catch the Destruction AllStars segment below.

