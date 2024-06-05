One of those that has stumped players since the expansion was released on 4th June 2024 is how to untangle light and dark founts. What does that even mean?

Well, we’ve done some digging and have included a very simple guide on how to untangle light and dark founts in Destiny 2’s Exegesis mission.

Destiny 2 Exegesis explained: How to untangle light and dark founts

Untangling the light and dark founts in Destiny 2 is actually quite simple. You will find yourself tasked with this small puzzle in the third stage of the Exegesis mission.

The task takes place in a large underground cavern and initially, you will be faced with unlocking a gate which has a light and dark pool on either side of it.

To do this, you must acquire light and dark motes. First, begin by killing a knight that inhabits the cavern – using anything other than a shield – so your firearm or explosives will suffice. Once you have defeated the knight, it will drop dark motes, which you can collect and take to the dark pool by the gate.

After a short period of time, a shield will spawn in the vicinity, which you can use to kill another knight. This will give you a light orb which, again, you simply take to the light pool.

Now the gate will be unlocked and you can move onto the next stage, which operates very similarly to the above. However, instead of dealing with two pools, this time you must manage four.

Begin here by taking dark motes to each of the four dark pools dotted about the cavern. They will light up in a certain order, so make sure you are dropping the mote at the correct pool each time. Once you have finished this series of tasks, a crystal will appear, which you can carry to a light pool by a small door and collect a shield from within.

In turn, you can use the shield to overcome yet another knight and collect the light mote he drops before finally progressing through the game.

If learning visually is more your thing then we’ve included a really simple video from YouTuber GuidingLight below.

