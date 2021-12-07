Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack: UK launch time and how to get Gjallarhorn

The Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack is almost here, with the developers from Bungie due to celebrate their three decades of games with heaps of new content for players to enjoy.

Prior to parting ways with Microsoft and launching the Destiny franchise, Bungie was best known for its work on the Halo series, which also has a big launch this week – the Halo Infinite campaign release date is tomorrow!

It’s all about Destiny 2 today, however, with no sign of a Halo crossover in this DLC. The 30th Anniversary Pack will allow Destiny fans to experience the much-loved Gjallarhorn rocket launcher for the first time in ages, though.

If you’ve got space in your heart for Destiny 2 still, keep on reading and we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack that is dropping in the game soon.

When is the Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack release date?

The Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack release date is set for Tuesday 7th December 2021, which means you should be able to access all the new content later on today. It should be a Bungie birthday bash to remember!

What time is the Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack coming out?

The Destiny 2 40th Anniversary Pack has a UK release time of 5pm GMT on 7th December. It’s a nice little treat to finish your working day off, then, and it should give you plenty of content to entertain you for the evening ahead.

What is in the Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack?

There is a lot of fun stuff in the Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack, with the DLC’s Steam page promising “a new dungeon, the Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, Thorn armor set, and an arsenal of weapons, gear, and cosmetics inspired by Bungie’s past”.

Players who buy the Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack will also be able to open the “additional cosmetic reward chests” during the Dares of Eternity event.

Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack price

The Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack price will be £21.99 GBP. That’s the RRP for the DLC, and you will also need a copy of the base game if you want to play it.

However, there are some Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack deals going on at select retailers. Over at CD Keys, for example, you can get the DLC for just £15.29.

The Dares of Eternity event, which also launches today, is free to all players and separate to the DLC pack.

How to get Gjallarhorn with the Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack

If you’re wondering how to get the Gjallarhorn rocket launcher in Destiny 2, the first thing you need to do is buy the Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack.

Once you’ve got the DLC, you will then have to complete a quest to unlock the Gjallarhorn and take it into battle. We don’t know the specifics of that quest yet, but it should be obvious once the pack is live.

