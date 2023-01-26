You might be curious about the voice cast. For example, Isaac Clarke was a silent protagonist in the original, but we now know he'll be somewhat chatty in this one. But who is involved? Are there any returning cast members? And do we know them from anything else?

One more day, and we'll be back in the USG Ishimura fighting for our lives. The remake of 2008's Dead Space is a title we've been excited about since its announcement two years ago, so we can't wait to dive into familiar (yet also unfamiliar) territory.

Keep reading, because we're going to list the Dead Space cast and explore where you might recognise them from!

Dead Space remake cast: Full voice actors list

Fans of the Dead Space franchise will be pleased by the voice of the protagonist, as well as a few others. Take a look at the cast list below.

Gunner Wright plays Isaac Clarke

Tanya Clarke plays Nicole Brennan

Anthony Alabi plays Zach Hammond

Brigitte Kali Canales plays Kendra Daniels

Faran Tahir plays Dr Challus Mercer

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where do you know the Dead Space remake cast from?

As we said above, Isaac Clarke was a silent protagonist in the original Dead Space. However, he found his voice in the second and third games, and the actor to voice the man was none other than Gunner Wright. So, it looks like he's here to make up for his absence back in 2008.

Tanya Clarke, too, is an actor who first appeared in the second instalment but not in the original. Do we smell a bit of retconning? Either way, you might recognise Clarke's voice if you've seen American Horror Story: 1984 (she played Lorraine Richter). All the other characters, however, have been completely recast.

Former football player Anthony Alabi has previously provided his voice in the fighting game Guilty Gear Strive, but you might know him best from Netflix's Family Reunion as Moz. Brigitte Kali Canales is perhaps best known as Rachel in Fear the Walking Dead, but she's also appeared across numerous Star Wars media as Trace Martez, and had a small roll in the Edgar Wright film Baby Driver.

Finally, you might know veteran actor Faran Tahir from many, many things. Gamers might know him as General Abasi Hakim in Call of Duty: Black Ops III, but he's been appearing in film and TV since the 1980s. From Iron Man to Once Upon a Time, he's talented guy and we can't wait to see his take as Mercer in Dead Space.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.