And (of course) you'll need a slightly more powerful PC than you did for the original 15 years ago.

Back in 2008, the original Dead Space was released on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and (of course) PC. It shouldn't be surprising that the remake of Dead Space , which drops tomorrow on January 27th, is also available across these three platforms. Except (of course) the consoles are now PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

If you're wondering whether or not your PC has the ability to play the Dead Space remake, read on! We'll also share the "ideal" specs for the game, with which it will run as smooth as possible.

We'll note here that you'll need a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dead Space remake PC: Minimum requirements

In order to play the game at all, you'll need the following specs:

OS: Window 10 64-bit +

Processor: Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 5700, GTX 1070

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional notes: 50GB SATA SSD

Dead Space remake PC: Recommended specs

However, if you want the crème de la crème experience, you'll need the following:

OS: Window 10 64-bit +

Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X,Core i5 11600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT, Geforce RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional notes: 50GB SSD PCIe compatible

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.