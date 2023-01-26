Dead Space remake PC requirements: Minimum & recommended specs for Steam
Wondering about the required PC specs for the Dead Space remake? We've got you covered.
Back in 2008, the original Dead Space was released on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and (of course) PC. It shouldn't be surprising that the remake of Dead Space, which drops tomorrow on January 27th, is also available across these three platforms. Except (of course) the consoles are now PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
And (of course) you'll need a slightly more powerful PC than you did for the original 15 years ago.
If you're wondering whether or not your PC has the ability to play the Dead Space remake, read on! We'll also share the "ideal" specs for the game, with which it will run as smooth as possible.
We'll note here that you'll need a 64-bit processor and operating system.
Dead Space remake PC: Minimum requirements
In order to play the game at all, you'll need the following specs:
OS: Window 10 64-bit +
Processor: Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: AMD RX 5700, GTX 1070
DirectX: Version 12
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 50 GB available space
Additional notes: 50GB SATA SSD
Dead Space remake PC: Recommended specs
However, if you want the crème de la crème experience, you'll need the following:
OS: Window 10 64-bit +
Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X,Core i5 11600K
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT, Geforce RTX 2070
DirectX: Version 12
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 50 GB available space
Additional notes: 50GB SSD PCIe compatible
