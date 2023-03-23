Speaking of whom, you might be wondering why they look so familiar. We imagine you'll recognise a few of them straight away, but some of them might be a little bit before your era. Well, we at RadioTimes.com remember the '90s like they were yesterday so we can help you out with the whole lot.

Crime Boss: Rockay City is an upcoming crime caper that looks to blend gang violence and humour, which is ideal while we wait for Grand Theft Auto 6. The visuals look off-beat and wacky, as do the familiar-looking cast of characters.

We'll share the names of the main Crime Boss: Rockay City cast below, as well as where you might know them from. There are a few big names there, so you might be kicking yourself!

Full cast list of Crime Boss: Rockay City actors

Chuck Norris – plays Sheriff Norris

– plays Sheriff Norris Damion Poitier – plays Nasara

– plays Nasara Danny Trejo – plays The Dragon

– plays The Dragon Danny Glover – plays Gloves

– plays Gloves Kim Basinger – plays Casey

– plays Casey Michael Madsen – plays Travis Baker

– plays Travis Baker Michael Rooker – plays Touchdown

– plays Touchdown Vanilla Ice – plays Hielo

Where do you know the Crime Boss: Rockay City cast from?

We'll start with Chuck Norris. Before becoming a stoner icon and the star of millions of jokes about his bad-assery (Chuck Norris can slam a revolving door), he was one of the world's biggest action stars. Beginning alongside Bruce Lee in films like Way of the Dragon, he went on to find fame in TV with Walker, Texas Ranger. This isn't his first game. His first was Chuck Norris Superkicks back in 1983, but he's never landed a huge role in a AAA title before, so Sheriff Norris should be interesting!

Damion Poitier made a brief appearance as Thanos in the first Avengers film before Josh Brolin took over the role. He also appeared in the 2020 game Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise as Xavier Johnson.

Michael Rooker should also be familiar to Marvel fans, as Star Lord's adopted dad Yondu Udonta. You might alos recognise him from The Walking Dead as Daryl's brother Merle.

Danny Trejo should need no introduction. Iconic for his roles in Spy Kids and Machete, he's also known for Heat and From Dusk till Dawn, not to mention a brief but unforgettable appearance in Breaking Bad.

Michael Madsen has also been known to play a gangster or two. His collaborations with Tarantino in Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill prove how tough he can be, as can his role in Sin City.

Danny Glover is another star of the '90s, who started off in the Lethal Weapon series and soon became an icon with films like Predator 2 and, recently, Jumanji: The Next Level. Kim Basinger is another icon from that era, starring as Vicki Vale in Tim Burton's Batman and femme fatal Lynn Bracken in LA Confidential.

Finally, Vanilla Ice is another who needs no introduction, but we'll try anyway. A rapper known for the hit Ice Ice Baby, he's also stared in films like The Ridiculous 6. This seems to be his first foray into gaming, so we'll see how that goes!

The whole game looks to be a blast. We recon it's worth checking out for the voice acting alone!

