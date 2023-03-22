Set in a fictional American city that looks to compete with Liberty City as the crime capital, Crime Boss: Rockay City covers all the familiar gangster themes – start at the bottom, work your way to the top, become the kingpin, you know the deal.

It's always nice to see a new IP come into existence. Crime Boss: Rockay City is an upcoming first-person gangster romp from Ingame Studios that looks, well, interesting to say the least.

Perhaps the biggest selling point for the game is its cast. It includes Michael Madsen, Vanilla Ice, Danny Trejo, Michael Rooker, and Chuck Norris (we kid you not).

We'll share everything else we know about this star studded heist sim below!

We don't have to wait long to find out what it's all about! The Crime Boss: Rockay City release date is Tuesday 28th March.

Crime Boss: Rockay City was announced, quite surprisingly, at the Game Awards last year. Nobody saw something like this coming, we think it's safe to say.

Can I pre-order Crime Boss: Rockay City?

The PC version of Crime Boss Rockay City is available for pre-purchase over at the Epic Games Store (not Steam this time!). There is an offer on to buy it for £27.99 until Tuesday 28th March.

You'll also find the console versions of game at traditional retailers like GAME and Amazon.

Which consoles and platforms can play Crime Boss: Rockay City?

Crime Boss: Rockay City is set to release on PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series consoles, and PC.

Unfortunately it won't be dropping on the previous generation of consoles or Nintendo Switch. And, as we mentioned above, the game won't be available on Steam, either!

Crime Boss: Rockay City gameplay and story details

We don't know everything about the story right now, but there are a few details we can share.

It all seems like a typical gangster rise-to-the-top fare that we know from films like Scarface, and pretty much every Grand Theft Auto.

Rockay City looks like a city in Florida, and the game seems to be firmly in the 1990s. All the gangsters in the city are controlled by one big boss and when this boss dies (you guessed it), a power struggle ensues. While far from original, it looks like the off-the-wall gameplay and brilliant cast will bring it all to life.

Is there a Crime Boss: Rockay City trailer?

There is a trailer for Crime Boss: Rockay City, which dropped at last year's Game Awards. Check out the famous faces in action below:

