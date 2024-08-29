Throughout 2024, the rumour mill surrounding the map's return continued, and with the launch of Black Ops 6 moving into view, Activision has decided to celebrate the battle royale's fifth anniversary in a big way.

So, is Verdansk coming back to Warzone? Keep on reading for everything there is to know about the map's potential return.

When is Verdansk returning to Warzone?

Verdansk is returning to Warzone in spring 2025.

More like this

The news was confirmed during the CoD Next broadcast as a surprise to those in attendance and those watching at home.

An exact return date wasn't shared, but considering it's to celebrate Warzone's fifth anniversary, we can take a guess to when players will be dropping into the map once again.

The original iteration of Warzone launched on 10th March 2020 so we expect Verdansk to be back in the rotation around this date.

If Black Ops 6 and Warzone follows a similar post-launch update pattern to previous releases, we expect Verdansk to appear in either the Season 3 or Season 4 update.

As soon as Activision confirms the exact return date, we'll update the page with all of the intel.

What do we know about Verdansk's return in Warzone?

Apart from knowing Verdansk is coming back to Warzone, very few details are out in the open.

It's unclear if an unchanged version of the map that arrived in 2020 is planned to be launched or if Raven Software is planning on giving it a 1990's-themed coat of paint to tie it in with the setting of Black Ops 6.

For now, knowing Verdansk is finally on its way back is exciting news for fans of the battle royale and those wanting to take a trip down memory lane.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.