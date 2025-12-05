Astra Malorum is a vastly different map to Ashes of the Damned in CoD Black Ops 7, offering a tighter more intense experience set on a floating skull orbiting Saturn. One of the key differences is OSCAR, a roaming boss-like enemy that is incredibly hard to kill and quite deadly thanks to his attacks.

These attacks consist of little UFO drones that protect OSCAR, that need to be destroyed before you can damage him properly, and an attack that causes Zombies to target you if you are shot by him.

While OSCAR is slow, allowing you to easily avoid him by moving around the map, he can be quite annoying to deal with and there are some ways to kill him, although it will require a bit of effort to kill him effectively.

How to kill OSCAR in CoD Black Ops 7 Astra Malorum

OSCAR can be killed in several ways with traps around the map:

Use the telescope on the organ near the pack-a-punch machine and focus it on the sun. Have OSCAR walk into the center of the room under the beam which is fired.

Collect three Absolute Zero shards from Aetherium Crystals around the map by shooting them with a weapon with Cryofreeze ammo mod. Use these on the rocket in the museum and have OSCAR walk by it's rear.

Place the damaged drone, wires, and car battery inside the projector in the Luminarium and activate the laser trap.

The easiest of these is the beam of sunlight in the pack-a-punch room. Once you have obtained the harmonic components from around the map, use it on the organ in the room with the power to be able to turn on power.

From there, shoot the moving mechanisms on the wall throughout the room in the order they start moving. Once OSCAR is near, interact with the telescope next to the keys of the organ and hover the crosshair over the sun. If you get kicked out, you can instantly look back through the telescope to find the sun.

This will cause a beam of light to fire on the central platform in front of the organ and pack-a-punch and instantly killing OSCAR once he walks under it.

You can also find Absolute Zero shards from Aetherium Crystals scattered across the map. Shooting these with a weapon with the Cryofreeze ammo mod on will cause the shards to drop. Once you have three, head to the museum and interact with the rocket model, when OSCAR is near.

Once you have interacted with it, a countdown sequence will begin. When it reaches zero, make sure OSCAR walks behind the rear of the rocket, into the ice blast which emerges. This will instantly kill him.

Finally, you need to grab three items from around the map. First, shoot one of OSCAR's flying drones, and pick it up from the ground.

Next, shoot Tessie's front bumper with a pack-a-punched weapon to get the battery. Finally, look for a flashing lampost on the outside areas of the map. Once shot, pick up the wires that drop. Then use the items on the projector in the Luminarium and kill OSCAR with the laser trap in the room.

Keep in mind that each trap can only be activated once per round, so ensure OSCAR is close when you do this.

Killing OSCAR with each of these traps once will also drop the LGM-1, the new wonder weapon from his body.

This quick guide from 'ZoneX' offers a great breakdown of where and what to do in video form:

