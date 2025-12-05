Astra Malorum in CoD Black Ops 7, like most Zombies maps these days is packed full of Easter eggs and, as usual, has a music Easter egg. But, this time, the Easter egg is a gruelling one, requiring you to complete the majority of the steps of the Easter egg in order to access the area with the final pair of headphones to activate.

Thankfully, there isn't anything more complex you need to do than any of the other music Easter eggs, but you will need to complete most of the Easter egg steps to reach the secret area.

Here is a breakdown of the three headphone locations to activate the song, which brings back Avenged Sevenfold to the series.

Keep in mind, there are slight spoilers below for the Easter egg and main storyline of Astra Malorum.

CoD Black Ops 7 Astra Malorum Music Easter egg Guide

To activate the Astra Malorum Easter egg, you need to hold the reload/interact button on three sets of headphones:

On the display case in the Machina Astralis next to the Mystery Box location

In the corner of the Luminarium outer hallways in a cabinet, next to the path to the Abyssal Rim

On Mars, in the corner next to the suspended objects

Once finished, the song Magic by Avenged Sevenfold will play.

There may be a possibility that you can activate the portal to Mars or visit it in a different way that hasn't been discovered yet, bypassing the need to complete the Easter egg steps.

We will keep this article updated with more information if this changes.

You can see all three locations in the video below from Watchful Wolf:

If you want a full guide to the Easter egg, check out the breakdown from MrRoflWaffles:

