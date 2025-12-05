❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
How to activate the music Easter egg in CoD BO7 Astra Malorum explained
One of the hardest music easter eggs in Zombies.
Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our FREE gaming newsletter
Published: Friday, 5 December 2025 at 1:32 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad