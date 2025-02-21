The collaboration features a wealth of themed content as part of a paid event pass along with several limited-time modes adding unique twists on some classic game modes.

With that said, we've got all the intel on Call of Duty's crossover with the Ninja Turtles including how to get your hands on all of the items up for grabs.

When is the CoD BO6 TMNT event?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in CoD: Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty's crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles begins on 27th February 2025

The start date comes a week after the mid-season update for Black Ops 6 and Warzone went live.

Starting the event a week after Season 2 Reloaded gives fans a chance to experience the new maps before the Turtles emerge from the underground and onto the battlefield.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

CoD BO6 TMNT event pass: All rewards and how to get them

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in CoD: Black Ops 6.

In total, there are 20 rewards available to earn within the Call of Duty TMNT event pass.

Ten are available in the free track while the other ten are part of the paid track.

The premium track costs 1,100 CoD Points which is the same as the standard iteration of the seasonal battle pass.

Free rewards

Below is a list of the free rewards that will feature as part of the TMNT event:

Foot Clan Operator skin

Clan Ties spray

Ninja Clan emblem

Skateboard melee weapon

Pepperoni Power sticker

Together loading screen

Belt Fed Magazine attachment

Undead Foot Clan Operator skin

Thinker weapon charm

D1.3 Sector weapon

Premium rewards

Sensei's Support finishing move

Splinter's Cane weapon blueprint

Infestation weapon blueprint

Sewer Surfer weapon blueprint

Family calling card

The Master emblem

Robotic Ninja weapon blueprint

Sliced weapon blueprint

Brainiac Gun Screen

Splinter Operator

What else is included in the CoD BO6 TMNT event?

In addition to all of the themed cosmetics arriving as part of the TMNT crossover, the event also features limited-time modes in multiplayer and Zombies.

TMNT Moshpit

TMNT Moshpit adds a unique twist onto Team Deathmatch, Domination and Hardpoint matches.

By earning Scorestreaks or by wearing a TMNT Operator skin, players can earn a range of abilities that provide a game-changing advantage.

Ranging from teleporting behind enemy lines to dropping a pizza box giving teammates a damage buff, these abilities have the power to change the course of a match.

TMNT Cranked

For Zombies, the TMNT Cranked mode adds a countdown clock to raise the stakes.

As each round progresses, the timer shrinks. Fail to kill a zombie before the timer strikes zero, the game will end.

Thankfully, there are plenty of useful power-ups to keep the timer ticking over so players have the best chance of reaching a high round.

Similar to the TMNT Moshpit mode in multiplayer, players who load into the match with a themed Operator skin equipped will have a 50 per cent reduction in damage from behind.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.