Season 2 Reloaded follows a similar formula to other mid-season updates, with smaller amounts of new content arriving.

Here, find all the intel on what the Season 2 Reloaded update has in store along with its start time.

When is CoD BO6 Season 2 Reloaded?

CoD Black Ops 6. Activision

The Season 2 Reloaded update for Black Ops 6 and Warzone drops on 20th February 2025 at 5pm GMT.

Unlike previous Call of Duty games, Treyarch has decided not to stick to releasing its seasonal updates on the same day.

For Modern Warfare 3, seasons began every Thursday, whereas Black Ops 6 has had seasons begin on a Tuesday.

What to expect from CoD BO6 Season 2 Reloaded

CoD: Black Ops 6.

Maps

For Black Ops 6, the Season 2 Reloaded update delivers two brand-new maps to Multiplayer.

Grind from Black Ops 2 makes its long-awaited return and sports a unique aesthetic coinciding with the upcoming collaboration with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Alongside Grind is Bullet. Inspired by the Japanese high-speed train, the map features a singular lane which is guaranteed to cause plenty of chaos during matches.

Game modes

As part of the crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, players can load into a game of TMNT Moshpit.

The limited-time mode features a mixture of Team Deathmatch, Domination and Hardpoint with several abilities to gain the upper hand.

Players can unlock a range of character-specific abilities through a TMNT Scorestreak or by loading into the match with a themed skin.

Ranging from the ability to see enemies through walls to dropping a pizza box that activates double damage, these are guaranteed to add an interesting twist to Call of Duty's most popular modes.

Loadouts

Season 2 Reloaded features plenty of new content for players to customise their loadouts even further.

The Hunter's Instinct Perk will mark the location of another nearby enemy after scoring a kill, which is ideal for those looking to go on a long spree.

Flyswatter is a brand-new Wildcard allowing players to replace their melee weapon with a launcher for even more explosive damage. This is particularly useful when working towards the Mastery Camos.

Zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Activision

The TMNT crossover introduces a couple of limited-time modes into the Zombies rotation.

Arguably the biggest addition is the Directed mode for The Tomb Easter Egg.

Featuring a maximum round cap and some useful guidance to obtain the Sentinel Artifact, players can load into the action and complete the main quest with ease.

Warzone

Warzone only has one new addition as part of the Season 2 Reloaded update.

The Low Profile Perk makes its Battle Royale debut and enables players to move quicker while they're crouched or prone. This is perfect for sneaking around Area 99 and Urzikstan.

