For Black Ops 6 multiplayer, new maps have joined the ever-expanding selection to inject a breath of fresh air into the action.

With fresh layouts to master, it can be tricky to find the best places to build up plenty of eliminations.

Here, find out the intel on all of the Black Ops 6 Season 2 maps along with some useful tips and tricks on how to get the upper hand over the opposition.

How many CoD BO6 new maps were added in Season 2?

A total of three new Black Ops 6 maps arrived with the Season 2 update.

Two of the battlegrounds are described as "small" and are available across both six-versus-six and two-versus-two game modes.

Fans of more traditional map layouts will be pleased to know Treyarch has maintained its three-lane philosophy with multiple chokepoints acting as the hotbed for all the action taking place.

Full list of CoD BO6 new maps for Season 2

Without further ado, these are all of the new maps that have arrived in Season 2 of Black Ops 6.

One more map is slated for release at a later date with the mid-season update being the most likely launch window.

Lifeline

Heavily resembling the popular Hijacked map from Black Ops 2, Lifeline is a narrow map that is perfect for fans of fast-paced and chaotic action.

With very few open areas, the map is perfect for those who love close-quarters combat.

We recommend keeping a close eye on the Portside where a narrow walkway makes for a perfect flanking route. Due to its one-way nature, it's very easy to sit at one end and eliminate anyone moving towards you.

Bounty

Set atop a skyscraper in the penthouse of a crime boss, Bounty offers plenty of opportunities to excel with different styles of play.

The centre of the map contains plenty of narrow catwalks ideal for close-range action while the ledge on the outside is perfect for performing a flank behind enemy lines.

The outer ledge is a risky strategy as it's very easy to plummet down to the ground below.

Depending on what the pros think, there's a chance we could see Bounty in Ranked Play.

Dealership

Dealership is a haven for running and gunning the opposition thanks to several pieces of cover blocking the longer lines of sight.

Surrounding the garage in the middle of the map are several alleyways offering plenty of ways to overlook and secure control of the main chokepoint.

We recommend heading to the Admin Room for the best views of the whole garage. It's an excellent vantage point for anyone looking to deal damage with an LMG or a sniper rifle.

Which CoD BO6 maps will release in Season 2 Reloaded?

Bullet and Grind are slated for a mid-season release.

Inspired by Japan's Bullet Train, Bullet is another small map designed for hectic action.

The battleground is suitable for all six-versus-six and two-versus-two game modes.

Grind debuted in Black Ops 2 and is set to make its long-awaited return in Season 2.

The skate park is expected to be part of a rumoured crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

