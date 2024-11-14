Ranging from Operator skins to unique Calling Cards, there are some items that can only be earned by redeeming codes.

The likes of Monster Energy have already unveiled a wealth of different codes that unlock numerous themed cosmetics.

While this page won't reveal the codes that are currently active, it will share all the intel on how to redeem codes in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

How to redeem codes in CoD BO6 explained

CoD Black Ops 6. Activision

Redeeming a code in Black Ops 6 is a very straightforward process. Follow the steps below to claim the items up for grabs:

Visit the Call of Duty website

Log in to your Activision account

Head to the redeem page

Type in the code

Select the Redeem button and the reward will appear in your inventory

Before hitting the Redeem button, double-check the code has the correct combination of numbers and letters.

It must be an exact copy, otherwise the reward will remain unclaimed. In some cases, entering one code will dish out another code which involves visiting the platform store depending on where you're playing Black Ops 6.

Activision often collaborates with numerous brands, so be sure to keep an eye on the latest crossovers for a chance to claim even more codes.

There are times where the code redemption page goes down for maintenance or due to the huge volume of players attempting to get their hands on the latest batch of freebies.

If it's not working, try again later to get your hands on the rewards.

