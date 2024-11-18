CoD BO6 projector puzzle: How to read the Strauss Counter explained
Projectors can be hard to read!
The Zombies mode in Call of Duty is packed with a wealth of hidden puzzles players can complete.
Whether it's Terminus or Liberty Falls, there are all kinds of tasks that form part of the main Easter Egg quest or smaller objectives that give players a chance to earn some handy rewards.
Locating the projectors forms part of the main quest on Liberty Falls, and can be tricky to find if you don't know where to look.
Thankfully, we've got all the intel you need to find the Strauss Projectors, along with how to read the Counter to advance to the next step.
How to get Strauss Counter in CoD BO6
Obtaining the Strauss Counter in Liberty Falls requires you to complete the third step of the main Easter Egg quest.
After trapping the life source of the first high-value target (HVT), interact with the SGD Generator inside the church to get hold of the Counter, which is key when finding the projectors.
This item replaces any tactical equipment you have stashed away to fend off any Special Zombies or other undead threats.
What does Strauss reading mean in CoD BO6?
While holding the Strauss Counter, you'll notice it change colour, which is key in solving the next step of the quest.
To bring up the item, press whichever button or key you usually use to throw a piece of tactical equipment.
Below is a list of what the colours on the Strauss Counter mean and what you need to do for each projector:
- Red - Set the projector light to green
- Yellow - Set the projector light to yellow
- Green - Set the projector light to red
For each Liberty Falls match, the puzzle is different, so knowing which Counter colour goes with the projector makes it much simpler.
Projector locations in Liberty Falls
The Strauss Counter projectors appear at the following locations.
The grassy knoll
The first is on the grassy knoll near the Hilltop Stairs that lead from the church.
The toolshed
Nearby the Handbrake Toolshed is a small patch of grass opposite the narrow alleyway.
The second Strauss Counter is located there.
The rooftop
Where you build the LTG Device, find a wooden board marked with a red cross and spend 750 Essence to break it.
Drop down to access the third and final Strauss Counter.
Once they're all calibrated with the correct colour combination, Dr Panos will come over the radio to deliver some more news along with the next part of the objective.
