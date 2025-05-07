Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 soundtrack – Every song featured in the game
The soundtrack features 154 songs and more than eight hours of music.
Following its release, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is fast becoming one of the most beloved games of 2025.
Set in the fictional world of Lumiere, the game follows a group of expeditioners as they embark on a mission to destroy the Paintress, a mysterious being who appears once a year and erases everyone of a certain age.
The game's aesthetics, story and turn-based battles have drawn much praise, but it's also its epic soundtrack, which recently hit the top spots on Billboard's Classical Album Chart and Billboard's Classical Crossover Albums Chart, that's been drawing attention.
The soundtrack's 154 songs and more than eight hours of music comes to us courtesy of composer Lorien Testard, who had never worked on a video game before – and was discovered by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 director Guillaume Broche via posts on music-sharing website Soundcloud.
Testard said recently of the game and soundtrack's huge success: "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Sharing this adventure with you is an unforgettable joy. Thank you for playing and making our dreams come true."
Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 soundtrack
Disc 1
- Alicia
- Gustave
- Lumière
- Lumière - Lumière à l’Aube
- Lumière - Promenade dans Lumière
- Lumière - Le Grand Café de Lumière
- Lumière - Continuer à t'aimer (Lune)
- Lumière - Rêveries dans Lumière
- Lumière - Nocturne pour Lumière (Violoncelle)
- Lumière - The Departure
- Spring Meadows - Cloud of Anxiety
- Spring Meadows - Cello Motifs
- Spring Meadows - Éveil
- Spring Meadows - Burial of the Lights
- Spring Meadows - Get Up! For Lumière!
- Spring Meadows - Linen and Cotton
- Spring Meadows - Battling Breeze
- Spring Meadows - Beneath the Blue Tree
- Spring Meadows - Tomorrow is Here
- Spring Meadows - Nightfall
- Spring Meadows - L'Aurore aux Doigts de Roses
- Lune
- World Map - Taking Down the Paintress
- World Map - In Lumière's Name
- World Map - Until You're Gone
- World Map - Forlorn
- Flying Waters - Submerged Lights
- Flying Waters - Electric Tides
- Flying Waters - Goblu
- Flying Waters - Serpenphare
- Flying Waters - Rain from the Ground
- The Curator
- Un 33 Décembre à Paris
- Ancient Sanctuary - Path on the Root
- Ancient Sanctuary - Bonzaie Clairing
- Ancient Sanctuary - Lake
- Ancient Sanctuary - Gestral Summer Party
- Ancient Sanctuary - Megabot#33
- Ancient Sanctuary - Entrance of the Village
- Gestral Village - Gestral Market
- Gestral Village - Gestral Merchant
- Gestral Village - Alicia (Gestrals)
- Gestral Village - Continuer à t'aimer (Gestrals)
- Gestral Village - Golgra's Throne
- Gestral Village - Gestral Arena
- Gestral Village - Golgra
- Sciel
- Esquie's Nest - Esquie's Bath
- Esquie's Nest - François
- Firecamp - Sciel
- Firecamp - Lune
- Stone Wave Cliffs - The Whale Next to the Cliff
- Stone Wave Cliffs - Missing Hope
- Stone Wave Cliffs - Lights of the Past
- Stone Wave Cliffs - Sandfall
- Stone Wave Cliffs - The Last Thing You'll See
- Stone Wave Cliffs - Warding Blade
- Stone Wave Cliffs - Lampmaster
- Loin d'Elle
- Une vie à t'aimer
Disc 2
- Verso
- Forgotten Battlefied - Cemetery’s Boat
- Forgotten Battlefied - Lueur Déclinante
- Forgotten Battlefied - Over the Fallen
- Forgotten Battlefied - Divided Swords
- Forgotten Battlefied - Dualliste
- Forgotten Battlefied - Red Birds are Tied to the Ground
- Lost Voice
- Monoco's Station - Maelle’s First Snow
- Monoco's Station - Follow the Steps of Monoco
- Monoco's Station - Grandis Domain
- Monoco's Station - Ice’s Caves
- Monoco's Station - When the Snow Cries
- Monoco's Station - Tics Tacs
- Monoco's Station - Grandis Refuge
- Monoco's Station - Twirling Voices
- Monoco
- Gestral Beach - I’d Rather Play Pétanque
- Gestral Beach - My Grandma Hits Harder!
- Gestral Beach - Is it a Gestral or a Volleyball?
- Yellow Forest - Numbers the Hours
- Yellow Forest - Honey and Clayworks
- Yellow Forest - Nightfall
- Falling Leaves - Noco's Root
- Falling Leaves - Cave
- Falling Leaves - Amber and Sap
- Falling Leaves - Autumn’s Brush
- Sacred River - River Dream
- World Map - Déchire la Toile
- World Map - Waiting Canvas
- World Map - Of Virtuosity and Heart
- World Map - Gustave's Legacy
- Lumière s'éteint
- Old Lumière - Fragments Tell Stories
- Old Lumière - When the Dust Settles
- Old Lumière - Révérence
- Eiffel
- L'Amour d'un Père
- Tout ce que je suis, pour toi
- Sirène - Robe de Jour
- Sirène - Robe de Nuit
- Sirène - Tisser la Beauté
- Sirène - Rouge d'Iris
- Sirène - Poème d'Amour
- Visages - Nocturne pour un Masque de Joie
- Visages - Nocturne pour un Masque de Tristesse
- Visages - Nocturne pour un Masque de Colère
- Visages - Aria pour un Masque de Colère
- Visages - Aria pour un Masque de Tristesse
- Visages - Aria pour un Masque de Joie
- Visages - Idéal Mental
- Visages - Portrait Imparfait
- Atelier de Clea - Mains Subtiles
- Atelier de Clea - Peindre la Perfection
- Atelier de Clea - Contre le Coeur
- Atelier de Clea - Fleur de Paris
- L'Amour d'une Soeur
- Clea
- Stuck in Maelle's Head
- The Reacher - Naissance des cendres
- The Reacher - Mémoires
- The Reacher - Vers le Sommet
- The Reacher - Entre les Marais et les Cimes
- The Reacher - Orphelin
- Près de Lui
- Aline
- Paintress
- L'Amour d'une Mèr
Disc 3
- Lettre à Maelle
- We Lost
- Dolorosa
- Verso (Music Box)
- Lullaby for my Sister (Music Box)
- Gustave (Music Box)
- Lumière (Music Box)
- Sciel (Music Box)
- Lune (Music Box)
- Alicia (Music Box)
- Lumière's Opera - Continuer à t'aimer (Piano)
- Lumière's Opera - Nuit sur Lumière
- Lumière's Opera - Un Air de Famille
- World Map - Our Painted Hatred
- World Map - Children of Lumière
- Renoir
- Une vie à peindre
- Shared Canvas
- Endless Light
- It's Time to Stop Painting
- Our Drafts Collides
- Until Next Life
- Clair-Obscur
- Une vie à rêver
- Aux Lendemains non Écrits
- Maelle
