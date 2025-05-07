The game's aesthetics, story and turn-based battles have drawn much praise, but it's also its epic soundtrack, which recently hit the top spots on Billboard's Classical Album Chart and Billboard's Classical Crossover Albums Chart, that's been drawing attention.

The soundtrack's 154 songs and more than eight hours of music comes to us courtesy of composer Lorien Testard, who had never worked on a video game before – and was discovered by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 director Guillaume Broche via posts on music-sharing website Soundcloud.

Testard said recently of the game and soundtrack's huge success: "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Sharing this adventure with you is an unforgettable joy. Thank you for playing and making our dreams come true."

Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 soundtrack

Disc 1

Alicia

Gustave

Lumière

Lumière - Lumière à l’Aube

Lumière - Promenade dans Lumière

Lumière - Le Grand Café de Lumière

Lumière - Continuer à t'aimer (Lune)

Lumière - Rêveries dans Lumière

Lumière - Nocturne pour Lumière (Violoncelle)

Lumière - The Departure

Spring Meadows - Cloud of Anxiety

Spring Meadows - Cello Motifs

Spring Meadows - Éveil

Spring Meadows - Burial of the Lights

Spring Meadows - Get Up! For Lumière!

Spring Meadows - Linen and Cotton

Spring Meadows - Battling Breeze

Spring Meadows - Beneath the Blue Tree

Spring Meadows - Tomorrow is Here

Spring Meadows - Nightfall

Spring Meadows - L'Aurore aux Doigts de Roses

Lune

World Map - Taking Down the Paintress

World Map - In Lumière's Name

World Map - Until You're Gone

World Map - Forlorn

Flying Waters - Submerged Lights

Flying Waters - Electric Tides

Flying Waters - Goblu

Flying Waters - Serpenphare

Flying Waters - Rain from the Ground

The Curator

Un 33 Décembre à Paris

Ancient Sanctuary - Path on the Root

Ancient Sanctuary - Bonzaie Clairing

Ancient Sanctuary - Lake

Ancient Sanctuary - Gestral Summer Party

Ancient Sanctuary - Megabot#33

Ancient Sanctuary - Entrance of the Village

Gestral Village - Gestral Market

Gestral Village - Gestral Merchant

Gestral Village - Alicia (Gestrals)

Gestral Village - Continuer à t'aimer (Gestrals)

Gestral Village - Golgra's Throne

Gestral Village - Gestral Arena

Gestral Village - Golgra

Sciel

Esquie's Nest - Esquie's Bath

Esquie's Nest - François

Firecamp - Sciel

Firecamp - Lune

Stone Wave Cliffs - The Whale Next to the Cliff

Stone Wave Cliffs - Missing Hope

Stone Wave Cliffs - Lights of the Past

Stone Wave Cliffs - Sandfall

Stone Wave Cliffs - The Last Thing You'll See

Stone Wave Cliffs - Warding Blade

Stone Wave Cliffs - Lampmaster

Loin d'Elle

Une vie à t'aimer

Disc 2

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Kepler Interactive

Verso

Forgotten Battlefied - Cemetery’s Boat

Forgotten Battlefied - Lueur Déclinante

Forgotten Battlefied - Over the Fallen

Forgotten Battlefied - Divided Swords

Forgotten Battlefied - Dualliste

Forgotten Battlefied - Red Birds are Tied to the Ground

Lost Voice

Monoco's Station - Maelle’s First Snow

Monoco's Station - Follow the Steps of Monoco

Monoco's Station - Grandis Domain

Monoco's Station - Ice’s Caves

Monoco's Station - When the Snow Cries

Monoco's Station - Tics Tacs

Monoco's Station - Grandis Refuge

Monoco's Station - Twirling Voices

Monoco

Gestral Beach - I’d Rather Play Pétanque

Gestral Beach - My Grandma Hits Harder!

Gestral Beach - Is it a Gestral or a Volleyball?

Yellow Forest - Numbers the Hours

Yellow Forest - Honey and Clayworks

Yellow Forest - Nightfall

Falling Leaves - Noco's Root

Falling Leaves - Cave

Falling Leaves - Amber and Sap

Falling Leaves - Autumn’s Brush

Sacred River - River Dream

World Map - Déchire la Toile

World Map - Waiting Canvas

World Map - Of Virtuosity and Heart

World Map - Gustave's Legacy

Lumière s'éteint

Old Lumière - Fragments Tell Stories

Old Lumière - When the Dust Settles

Old Lumière - Révérence

Eiffel

L'Amour d'un Père

Tout ce que je suis, pour toi

Sirène - Robe de Jour

Sirène - Robe de Nuit

Sirène - Tisser la Beauté

Sirène - Rouge d'Iris

Sirène - Poème d'Amour

Visages - Nocturne pour un Masque de Joie

Visages - Nocturne pour un Masque de Tristesse

Visages - Nocturne pour un Masque de Colère

Visages - Aria pour un Masque de Colère

Visages - Aria pour un Masque de Tristesse

Visages - Aria pour un Masque de Joie

Visages - Idéal Mental

Visages - Portrait Imparfait

Atelier de Clea - Mains Subtiles

Atelier de Clea - Peindre la Perfection

Atelier de Clea - Contre le Coeur

Atelier de Clea - Fleur de Paris

L'Amour d'une Soeur

Clea

Stuck in Maelle's Head

The Reacher - Naissance des cendres

The Reacher - Mémoires

The Reacher - Vers le Sommet

The Reacher - Entre les Marais et les Cimes

The Reacher - Orphelin

Près de Lui

Aline

Paintress

L'Amour d'une Mèr

Disc 3

Lettre à Maelle

We Lost

Dolorosa

Verso (Music Box)

Lullaby for my Sister (Music Box)

Gustave (Music Box)

Lumière (Music Box)

Sciel (Music Box)

Lune (Music Box)

Alicia (Music Box)

Lumière's Opera - Continuer à t'aimer (Piano)

Lumière's Opera - Nuit sur Lumière

Lumière's Opera - Un Air de Famille

World Map - Our Painted Hatred

World Map - Children of Lumière

Renoir

Une vie à peindre

Shared Canvas

Endless Light

It's Time to Stop Painting

Our Drafts Collides

Until Next Life

Clair-Obscur

Une vie à rêver

Aux Lendemains non Écrits

Maelle

