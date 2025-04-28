But what does the name Clair Obscur mean? We're here to explain, so keep reading to find out!

Clair Obscur meaning: Why is the Expedition 33 game called that?

Translated from French, 'clair obscur' means 'twilight' in English, but while that's the literal translation, the meaning in this context is actually completely different.

'Clair obscur' as it appears in Expedition 33's name is the French translation of the Italian word 'chiaroscuro,' used most commonly in regard to fine art.

Here's what the term refers to, according to Tate: "Chiaroscuro is an Italian term which translates as light dark, and refers to the balance and pattern of light and shade in a painting or drawing."

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While you may not know it by name, you'll probably recognise some of the most famous instances of it in renaissance and baroque paintings by the likes of Rembrandt, Caravaggio and Leonardo da Vinci.

But beyond the artistic origins of the term, it's a pretty fitting name considering much of the game's story and themes.

The most obvious comparison is that the game is full of arty references. Beyond the Paintress being the obvious example, characters often make references to the world being a canvas, while there are picture frames to explore across the map.

It also reflects the nature of the game's story, with themes of dark and light clashing regularly, as well as the game's tendency to flip between hopeful and tragic moments at the drop of a hat.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's name wasn't just randomly thrown together, but has clearly had quite a lot of thought put into it by the developers at Sandfall Interactive – the more you know!

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.