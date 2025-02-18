Similar to previous Civilization games, there are several ways players can earn a victory across several Eras that the game spans.

To secure a victory, numerous requirements need to be met that eventually lead to a win, but the need to follow each Legacy Path meticulously isn't required.

So, what are the victory conditions in Civilization 7? Keep on reading for everything there is to know about leading the settlement to glory.

How many victory conditions does Civ 7 have?

Civ 7.

There are five victory conditions to earn in Civilization 7.

Depending on which Legacy Path is chosen, each one has a unique objective for players to work towards as their settlement develops through the ages.

Ranging from military to economic, each one takes a bit of time to achieve.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Full list of Civ 7 victory conditions

Without further ado, here's the full list of victory conditions available to earn in Civilization 7:

Score

Cultural

Economic

Military

Science

After reaching the specific goals each Legacy Path contains, players have an additional project to wrap up the victory.

Below is a full breakdown of how players can earn each one.

Score

The Score victory is achieved in the Modern Age when the Age Progression statistic reaches 100 per cent without anyone else beginning another victory condition.

If the Modern Age comes to an end, the player with the highest amount of Legacy Score is declared the winner.

Cultural

To earn a Cultural victory, players need to have 15 Artifacts within the confines of an empire.

Artifacts are uncovered by creating Explorers that travel to other areas of the map and past the borders of other players to dig up the relics.

Once Explorer units are trained or purchased, players can send the units to start obtaining the Artifacts for their empire.

To display the Artifacts, build a Museum inside a City. Each Museum can hold three Great Works, meaning players will require at least five Cities to display the required number of Artifacts.

After earning 15 Artifacts, players trigger the final victory condition.

The final condition requires players to build the World's Fair Wonder.

Economic

For an Economic victory, players need to earn 500 Railroad Tycoon points.

These points are earned through cities that have Factory resources.

Similar to Treasure Fleets, the cities with Factory resources will earn these points automatically.

Once the 500 Railroad Tycoon points are earned, players will unlock the final challenge.

To earn victory, open a World Bank Office in each Capital City. Doing this unlocks the Great Banker unit.

Military

Scoring a Military victory in Civ 7 requires players to earn 20 Ideology Points.

Ideology Points are earned by conquering settlements for the first time. One point is earned for each settlement before unlocking Ideology and two are earned after it's unlocked.

Conquering a settlement that belongs to a leader with a different Ideology earns three points.

When the points tally is hit, the next step is to build the Manhattan Project.

When the Manhattan Project is built, players then need to complete Operation Ivy.

There's an alternative Military victory method. Instead of completing the Operation, players can choose to dominate the other leaders out of the game.

Science

For players who don't fancy conquering other settlements, earning a Science victory is the way to go.

To do this, complete the First Staffed Space Flight after completing the other Space Race projects.

These are the projects required to complete:

Trans-Oceanic Flight - Research the Flight tech and build an Aerodrome in a city to begin.

Research the Flight tech and build an Aerodrome in a city to begin. Unlock the Aerodynamics tech to complete the Break the Sound Barrier project .

to complete the . Complete the Launch Satellite project - Research Rocketry then build a Launch Pad to begin.

Once all of the above are complete, players will unlock the First Staffed Space Flight project.

Focusing on building Science units is a quicker way of learning the required technologies in addition to Production to increase the build rate.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.