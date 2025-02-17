As with most units, you'll need to unlock them through various pieces of research that appear within the vast tech tree.

Once unlocked, there's plenty of gold up for grabs, which is extremely useful when it comes to developing your settlement even further.

So, how exactly do Treasure Fleets work in Civ 7? Keep reading for everything there is to know along with all of the Treasure Resources you can find.

How to spawn Treasure Fleets in Civ 7

Civilization 7.

Before any Treasure Fleets start spawning, there are several things you need to do.

The first is unlocking better ships and the ability to move across deep ocean tiles without the ships taking damage.

In addition, you need to research Cartography and the Shipbuilding Technology.

When the research is complete, the next step is to search for Distant Lands. In most cases, sailing east or west until new territory appears is the way to go.

Use the Continents lens to determine whether the newly discovered settlement has any treasure resources available.

Then, hover over the Resource pictures, where you'll see the following phrase signifying treasure fleets can appear:

Creates Treasure Fleets when connected to a coastal settlement.

This phrase will appear below the name of the resource that's available to earn.

Next, build a new city in the distant land containing the Treasure Resources. It's essential you have coastal tiles that are within the settlement limit to obtain Treasure Fleets.

Within the new city, build a Fishing Quay, as it's impossible to spawn Treasure Fleets if they're not ready to go.

When all of the above steps are complete, the Treasure Fleets will spawn automatically.

All Treasure Fleet resources in Civ 7

Below is a list of all the Treasure Resources that may appear on a Distant Land:

Spices

Silver

Gold

Cocoa

Sugar

Tea

When a Treasure Fleet has appeared, direct the ships back to a settlement and click on the option to unload the cargo when they arrive.

This allows you to claim the gold and Treasure Fleet points that contribute to the Treasure Fleet Legacy Path.

