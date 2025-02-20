As with all trophies, some are more difficult to obtain than others due to their tricky requirements.

With that said, find the full Civilization 7 trophy list along with all of the requirements needed to add them to your collection.

How many trophies or achievements does Civ 7 have?

Civ 7. Firaxis Games

Civilization 7 has a total of 33 trophies to earn.

There aren't any Bronze trophies to earn. Instead, 31 Silver trophies are up for grabs along with one Gold and a Platinum.

The majority of trophies have similar requirements and shouldn't take very long to complete.

Full list of Civ 7 trophies and achievements

Without further ado, here's the full list of trophies and achievements available in Civilization 7:

The Test of Time : Earn all other trophies.

: Earn all other trophies. Woman-o-war : Win the modern age as Amina.

: Win the modern age as Amina. Budding Buddhist : Win the modern age as Ashoka.

: Win the modern age as Ashoka. Roman of the Hour : Win the modern age as Augustus.

: Win the modern age as Augustus. Postmaster and Commander : Win the modern age as Ben Franklin.

: Win the modern age as Ben Franklin. Lived up to the Name : Win the modern age as Catherine the Great.

: Win the modern age as Catherine the Great. Magne Squeeze : Win the modern age as Charlemagne.

: Win the modern age as Charlemagne. Proverbial Wisdom : Win the modern age as Confucius.

: Win the modern age as Confucius. On the Fritz : Win the modern age as Friedrich II.

: Win the modern age as Friedrich II. Ground Breaker / Freedom Fighter : Win the modern age as Harriet Tubman.

: Win the modern age as Harriet Tubman. Suted for Battle : Win the modern age as Hatshepsut.

: Win the modern age as Hatshepsut. Radiance of the Sun : Win the modern age as Himiko.

: Win the modern age as Himiko. Son of a Duck : Win the modern age as Ibn Battuta.

: Win the modern age as Ibn Battuta. Inquisitor Queen : Win the modern age as Isabella.

: Win the modern age as Isabella. Can't Touch This : Win the modern age as Jose Rizal.

: Win the modern age as Jose Rizal. Had the last Lafayette : Win the modern age as Lafayette.

: Win the modern age as Lafayette. Hit Mach 10 : Win the modern age as Machiavelli.

: Win the modern age as Machiavelli. Ear, Inca, and be Merry: Win the modern age as Pachacuti.

Sailed the Seven Xerxes : Win the modern age as Xerxes.

: Win the modern age as Xerxes. One Hit Wonder : Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Antiquity.

: Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Antiquity. Trade Secret : Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Antiquity.

: Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Antiquity. Pax a Wallop : Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Antiquity.

: Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Antiquity. Book Smart : Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Antiquity.

: Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Antiquity. Relic Hunter : Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Antiquity.

: Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Antiquity. Science in the Suburbs : Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Exploration.

: Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Exploration. All Over the Map : Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Modern.

: Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Modern. Ride the Rails : Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Modern.

: Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Modern. Big Stick Ideology : Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Modern.

: Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Modern. It's Not Rocket Science...Yet : Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Modern

: Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Modern Playing God: Win a game on Deity difficulty.

