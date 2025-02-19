Your choice of difficulty depends on how familiar you are with previous titles (or indeed with the 4x strategy genre). If you're a novice, you might be better off starting easy.

But it's only a game, and trials by fire are risk free.

If you're still unsure, let's take a closer look at the Civilization 7 difficulty levels.

How many difficulty levels does Civ 7 have?

Firstly, how many choices do we have? Civilization 7 has seven difficulty settings.

Be aware that you can only change these settings in the game creation screen, and there's no going back once you've chosen.

Full list of Civ 7 difficulty levels

The difficulty settings in Civilization 7 are the following:

Scribe

Governor

Viceroy

Sovereign

Immortal

Deity

This is a bit more choice than the usual Easy-Medium-Hard affair (and the language more flowery), so let's take a closer look at what they all mean.

Scribe

The lowest difficulty, this is a good place to start if you're new to the genre. The AI has many handicaps, and your tech and culture costs will be zero (unfortunately it'll be zero for the AI too, but having this for free makes for a smooth and easy run).

Governor

The game's normal difficulty, and the default setting if you don't opt to change it.

Viceroy, Sovereign, Immortal, Deity

We'll group these together because you probably get the idea that the higher you go, the higher the yields of the AI, and the higher the costs of your tech and culture.

Only choose Deity after a few runs, because it's a huge jump from Immortal.

