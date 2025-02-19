Previous narrators in the Civilization franchise have included the likes of Star Trek icon Leonard Nimoy and William Morgan Sheppard, who lent his voice to Civilization 5.

But who is the narrator in Civilization 7 and where have you heard their voice before? Keep on reading for the narrator's identity and everything you need to know about them!

Who voices the Civ 7 narrator?

Game of Thrones.

The Civilization 7 narrator is none other than Gwendoline Christie.

Christie was announced as the narrator for Civilization 7 back during 2024's Gamescom Opening Night Live broadcast.

You can watch the full reveal below:

Where you know the Civ 7 narrator from

Many will recognise Christie's voice from her time playing Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, which ran from 2011 until 2019.

More recently, she's also appeared in Netflix's The Sandman and Wednesday along with Apple TV+ series Severance.

In addition to all of the huge TV series mentioned above, Christie has also starred in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi as First Order stormtrooper Captain Phasma.

Christie is the second actor that's appeared in Game of Thrones to be the narrator of a Civilization game.

Civilization 6's narrator was Sean Bean, known to GoT fans as Ned Stark.

