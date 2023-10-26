Modding will be hosted via the official Paradox Mods platform this time (instead of the usual Steam Workshop), so the mods can be used on consoles, too.

But what's the current status of all this? Can we mod Cities: Skylines 2 now or not?

Where is Cities: Skylines 2 mod support?

While we know for sure that modding will be supported, at the moment we can't use mods in Cities: Skylines 2.

As soon as this changes we'll update this page, and share some of our favourite mods for the game! Until then, there's still plenty to enjoy in Cities: Skylines 2 - which you can grab for a decent price!

How to use Cities: Skylines 2 mods

While there isn't support for mods on Cities: Skylines 2 just yet, when it does come out, you'll need to follow these steps to activate a mod:

Head to the official Paradox Mods site (mods for the first game are there too)

Create a Paradox account, or log in if you already have one

Look for Cities: Skylines 2 in the long selection of games. As we said, it isn't on there just yet, but it'll appear when mod support is released!

Pick your desired mod and subscribe to it, following the instructions to get the mod into your game. You might need to activate developer mode on Steam to do this

