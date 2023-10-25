Let's take a look at your options for playing Cities: Skylines 2 at not so harsh a price.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Cities: Skylines 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Fortunately, yes - Cities: Skylines 2 is on Xbox Game Pass!

However, the game is exclusively on PC Game Pass for now. If you're a console gamer, you'll have to wait until the game's release on the Series.

We'll update this page as soon as we know when the game will arrive on consoles, but it will eventually drop on both Xbox and PlayStation.

Cheap ways to play Cities: Skylines 2

If you're not a Game Pass subscriber, there are still a few other ways to play for cheaper than full price.

There's a great deal on CD Keys, with which you can buy it for just £28.99. That's 13 quid cheaper than the original price, so jump on that while you can! Check it out.

Wondering if your PC can play it in the first place? Before you spend your money, check out the required specs.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.