Developed by Colossal Order, the city builder will continue to run on Unity, and was set to arrive on consoles simultaneously before being delayed a month out from release.

The reasoning was down to performance, enabling time to improve Cities: Skylines 2 on Windows - and yet, there still seem to be some prevalent issues.

It's by no stretch of the imagination unplayable, but early reviews indicate technical problems are letting down its core component.

This looks to be totally dependent on what build you are running these days, though, so let's take a look at the Cities: Skylines 2 system requirements, including the minimum and recommended PC specs.

Cities: Skylines 2 system requirements for PC explained

Cities: Skyline 2. Paradox

Looking at both the minimum and recommended specs for Cities: Skylines 2 (see below), it's clear that any mid-range builds are likely to struggle on launch.

The developer has been forthcoming with not hitting its intended target to help make the game run as smoothly as possible, and this is only at 1080p. As a result, frame rate will be the one to take the hit most.

A note regarding performance was provided by developer Colossal Order ahead of launch to temper expectations.

"Cities: Skylines II is a next-gen title, and naturally, it demands certain hardware requirements. With that said, while our team has worked tirelessly to deliver the best experience possible, we have not achieved the benchmark we targeted," it reads.

"We will continually improve the game over the coming months, but we also want to manage expectations on performance for the coming release," the studio added.

Cities: Skylines 2 minimum requirements

See below for the official Cities: Skylines 2 minimum spec requirements set out by developer Colossal Order:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 X / Intel Core i7-6700K

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 X / Intel Core i7-6700K RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 480 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon RX 480 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 Storage: 60GB available space

60GB available space OS: Windows 10

Cities: Skylines 2 recommended specs

See below for the official Cities: Skylines 2 recommended spec requirements set out by developer Colossal Order:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i5-12600K

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i5-12600K RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Storage: 60GB available space

60GB available space OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11

Cities: Skylines 2 is now available on Windows PC, with a next-gen console release set for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S scheduled for 2024.

