Where is the CB radio – and how to interact with it (Fortnite week 5)

This week’s fresh batch of Fortnite weekly challenges has arrived and with season 7 halfway through, the alien theme continues but there are other things to do – such as interacting with a CB radio.

Luckily we know exactly where you need to go in Fortnite to find one and you will want to as, not only will you get some XP for doing so, but you will hear the latest on the alien invasion that is taking place too.

Do be careful when taking this challenge on though as while it is simple in theory, it is at a popular location and the chances of getting into a bit of a scrap here are high.

But with that warning issued, here is all you need to do about finding a CB radio in Fortnite!

Where to find a CB radio in Fortnite

You could spend hours wandering all over the Fortnite map before finding one if you do not know where to look but happily we can point you in the right direction.

As you drop into the map, head on over to Believer Beach as there are a couple here that are not difficult to spot. You are looking for a table with the radio placed on top – much like the below photo.

To the right of the hotel pool on Believer Beach is where you will want to walk while being careful not to be taken out by all the other players that are likely in the same place. The radio will be on a table that is next to a gas cylinder and a wooden crate.

Just interact it with it to hear an update on the alien invasion and that’s it – challenge over. Enjoy all that XP!

If you’re still struggling to find the CB radio, perhaps you need to take a look at a quick video that shows you what to do. The one below should do the trick nicely:

