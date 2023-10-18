But what about Call of Duty - a franchise already famous for a zombie mode? Well, it's looking groovy.

This year, players of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone will be treated to an epically scary event which is aptly titled The Haunting.

This will feature an eerie version of a familiar map, and a couple of horror-themed crossovers...

Let's take a closer look.

When is the Call of Duty Halloween event ending?

First, let's take a look at the timeframe of the event.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone players will be able to jump into The Haunting right now, because it started on 17th October 2023. However, the event ends on 6th November 2023. Plenty of time, but make sure you don't miss out!

Not long after The Haunting event ends, Modern Warfare 3 will be dropping - so make sure you embrace the Al Mazrah map in Warzone before it's replaced with Urzikstan!

What does the Call of Duty Halloween event involve?

Firstly, a mode called Operation Nightmare will offer an unnerving version of the Al Mazrah map. This will feature in both the DMZ and Battle Royale modes.

Another new spooky location is the Vondel Resurgence map, which is basically the same as usual but with Diablo 4 elements. In the awesome crossover, expect to see iconic characters like Lilith and The Butcher.

Not only this, but there will be skins of iconic characters like Skeletor and Evil Dead's Ash Williams. It's going to be a scary ride, and we can't wait.

